Irish pull away from Pacers, 28-0

The Dublin Scioto football team took some time to find its form, but once it did rolled to a 28-0 OCC win over host Delaware Hayes Friday night.

The Irish (4-1) struggled to find their footing early, and the Pacers (0-5) had a lot to do with it. Frank Cialiqui came up with an interception on Scioto’s opening possession of the game, Andon Wheeler recovered a fumble later in the opening quarter and the Hayes defense forced a turnover on downs on two separate occasions — the first near midfield and the second with the Irish in the red zone.

Once Scioto finally struck, though, it struck quickly. After getting the ball at their own 16 with 1:28 left in the half, the Irish marched 84 yards in 41 seconds to break the scoring seal just before halftime. Joe Trent did the bulk of the work, rumbling all the way to the Hayes 32 on a long pass from Amare Jenkins, and Jenkins connected with Lesley Andoh for a 32-yard TD on the very next play. Mason Salvator’s PAT made it 7-0 with 47 seconds left in the half.

Scioto only added to its lead the rest of the way. Andoh capped the opening drive of the second half with a two-yard touchdown run on a direct snap and Ed Worthen powered into the end zone a couple times after that to make it 28-0 with 39 seconds left in the third quarter. Worthen’s first TD was from 39 yards out and his second came from the doorstep as he rumbled in from the four-yard line to smooth out the scoring summary.

Hayes, meanwhile, never quite got going. The Pacers finished with just 152 yards of total offense, 116 of it coming on the ground, and turned the ball over twice.

Ty Gillman led Hayes with 56 yards on 19 carries while Austin Dowell completed five of his 12 passes for 36 yards in the setback.

Jenkins, meanwhile, connected on 15 of his 27 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown, Worthen had 16 carries for 103 yards and the two scores and Andoh had six grabs for 78 yards and a score.

Dublin Scioto's Zion Freeman-Walker wraps up Delaware Hayes' Braeden Rhodes (3) during the second half of Friday's OCC showdown in Delaware. Ben Stroup | The Gazette