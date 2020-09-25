Buckeye Valley runs away from Grandview, 50-7

Don’t look now, but the Buckeye Valley football team has won three straight games … with the most recent easily being the most impressive.

After slipping past Bexley and Whitehall by a combined six points en route to key MSL-Ohio wins each of the last two weeks, the Barons left no doubt Friday night, parlaying a convincing 41-0 halftime lead into a 50-7 win over visiting Grandview Heights.

The Barons (3-2) found the end zone three times in the first quarter. The first two came through the air as Anthony Hughes found Andre Ash and Alex Contreras for respective scores of 43 and 75 yards to make it a 13-0 game with 4:46 left in the opening quarter.

Ash powered in from two yards out on BV’s next drive and rumbled 63 yards to the house to make it a 27-0 game just 19 seconds into the second quarter.

The Barons were just getting warmed up.

Hughes found Contreras again, this time from 61 yards out, to balloon the edge to 34-0 with 8:42 left in the half and Ash scored his fourth touchdown of the game and third on the ground with a 35-yard run at the 2:28 mark of the second quarter.

Grandview (0-5) finally got on the board after Contreras scored his third TD of the game with a 20-yard run early in the third — making it 47-7 when Connor Dobies recovered a fumbled and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown — before Felipe Scharff smoothed out the scoring summary with a 10-yard field goal with 9:35 to play.

Hughes was as efficient as he was explosive. He only threw it four times, but completed all four of his passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns. Ash, meanwhile, finished with six carries for 109 yards.

Westerville North 20, Big Walnut 17

The Golden Eagles’ Caden Williams added to what has already been a stellar season, rushing for 180 yards and a touchdown, but the Warriors’ Hunter Weigand connected on a 27-yard field goal with 2:58 to play in the fourth quarter to break a 17-all tie and lift his team to a league win Friday night in Westerville.

North (4-1) landed the first blow of what was a back-and-fourth battle, going up 7-0 on a 48-yard TD run by Sylvester Bockarie on the first play of the second quarter.

Big Walnut (3-2) answered with an 18-yard scoring strike from Jagger Barnett to Jake Bales, evening things up by halftime, but the Warriors regained control when Brennan Albertini scored on a seven-yard run with 7:37 left in the third.

The Eagles took a 17-14 lead on a 26-yard field goal and four-yard TD run by Williams, but Weigand connected on two fourth-quarter kicks to help his team rally for the win.

Marysville 28, Olentangy Berlin 0

The Monarchs managed to do something no other team has been able to so far this season: slow down the Bears.

Marysville (4-1) kept Berlin’s (2-3) high-powered offense out of the end zone and found it a few times of its own to notch a league win Friday night in Delaware.

Ryan Kern, along with the defense, proved to be the difference, rushing for 197 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Griffin Johnson also had a big night, collecting 153 yards on the ground to go with a touchdown of his own.

Berlin’s Jacob Moeller, one of the top QBs in the area, completed just 14 of his 32 passes, but still managed to rack up 199 yards through the air. Nick Tiberio was the Bears’ leading rusher, finishing with 39 yards on 10 carries, and Quentin Applegate had four grabs for 75 yards in the setback.

Olentangy Orange 37, Hilliard Bradley 34

The Pioneers picked up a thrilling win Friday night in Hilliard, scoring a last-second touchdown on a lateral to slip past the host Jaguars.

After Bradley (1-4) took a 34-30 lead on a 37-yard hookup between QB A.J. Mirgon and Jack Pugh late in the fourth, Orange (3-2) went to its bag of tricks.

On what proved to be their final play, the Pioneers’ Josh Laisure connected with Andre Robinson, who ran 20 yards or so before lateraling the ball to Caden Konczak. The senior playmaker did the rest, sprinting into the end zone for the game-winning score.

Laisure completed 12 of his 25 passes for 130 yards and a score while rushing for 102 yards and two more TDs in the win. Koncazk also scored twice for Orange.

Mirgon, meanwhile, threw for 151 yards and two scores and ran for 246 and two TDs.

Olentangy Liberty 45, Hilliard Davidson 7

The Patriots rolled out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back, cruising to a lopsided league win over the visiting Wildcats Friday night in Powell.

Mitch Fields connected with Chase Brecht for a one-yard TD less than three minutes into the action, then ran for a 41-yard score before Aidan Kenley scored back-to-back touchdowns with runs of one and 14 yards to make it 28-0 with 10:56 left in the second quarter.

Tyler Rosselli hit a 21-yard field goal, Nick Johnson had a 99-yard kickoff return and Stephen Dirksmeier scored on a seven-yard run to smooth out Liberty’s (4-1) scoring summary.

Blake Pettit found Kevin Roberts from 27 yards out midway through the third quarter for Davidson’s (1-4) lone score.

Also: Dublin Jerome 27, Olentangy 16

Buckeye Valley junior wide receiver Alex Contreras looks back at Grandview Heights junior Jake Troiano as he races down the sideline for a long touchdown reception during the first quarter of Friday night’s contest at Buckeye Valley High School. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/09/web1_No-1-TD-Catch-1.jpg Buckeye Valley junior wide receiver Alex Contreras looks back at Grandview Heights junior Jake Troiano as he races down the sideline for a long touchdown reception during the first quarter of Friday night’s contest at Buckeye Valley High School. Buckeye Valley senior running back Andre Ash breaks a tackle as he scampers down the field for a touchdown in the opening seconds of the second quarter of Friday night’s home game against Grandview Heights. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/09/web1_No-30-TD-run-1.jpg Buckeye Valley senior running back Andre Ash breaks a tackle as he scampers down the field for a touchdown in the opening seconds of the second quarter of Friday night’s home game against Grandview Heights. Barons wide receiver Alex Contreras hauls in a long first-quarter touchdown pass during Friday’s home game versus Grandview Heights. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/09/web1_TD-grab-1.jpg Barons wide receiver Alex Contreras hauls in a long first-quarter touchdown pass during Friday’s home game versus Grandview Heights.