Hayes’ Rieman, Lamb named D-I Co-Coaches of Year

When longtime Delaware Hayes wrestling coach Josh Heffernan left to start a new program at Olentangy Berlin a couple years back, the Pacers had a solid squad in need of a coach.

Fortunately, Hayes had two stellar candidates already in house as assistants. The only problem was the duo — Kevin Rieman and Josh Lamb — were just so good. They complemented one another so well … too well to split up. So, naturally, Athletic Director Steve Glesenkamp hired them both.

Fast forward just two short years and the two have turned an already stellar program into an even better one. Last season was so good, for example, the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association (OHSWCA) recently named Rieman and Lamb the Division I Co-Coaches of the Year.

“They work well together and complement each other very well,” Glesenkamp said. “Neither one cares who gets the credit. They know what it takes to be successful and they strive for that in everything they do on and off the mat.”

During the 2019-2020 season, Rieman and Lamb led the Pacers to a 12-3 dual-meet record before posting a district runner-up finish. They sent six wrestlers to the OHSAA State Tournament — more than the school has ever had in a single season.

They were also Central District Coaches of the Year and OCC Coaches of the Year.

BOYS GOLF

Grant Smeltzer carded a 71 to tie for medalist honors and lead Olentangy Liberty to a first-place showing at Monday’s Pioneer Invitational hosted by Olentangy Orange at The Lakes Golf and Country Club.

The Patriots, who also got contributions from Jack Snyder (75), Andrew Blosser (75) and Ben Armbruster (80), carded a combined 301 to take top honors.

The host Pioneers finished fifth with a 317. Luke Johnson (77) and Nathan Brown (79) both finished in the 70s while Corbin Bentley (80) and Mitch Purdue (81) also chipped in.

Olentangy Berlin was in action as well, finishing with a team total of 329. Bear scorers included Kyle Smetiouk (78), Bryce Reed (80), Brady Casto (81) and Caleb Haaser (90).

FIELD HOCKEY

Sydney Lowry scored off a feed from Sammy Myers with 13 minutes left in the game to lead Olentangy Orange to a 1-0 win over host Olentangy Berlin Monday night in Delaware.

