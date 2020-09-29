Strong 2nd half sends Pioneers past Pacers

The Olentangy Orange girls soccer team had its chances in the first half of Tuesday’s non-league showdown against host Delaware Hayes, including six corner kicks, but couldn’t convert.

The second half, though, was a different story.

Regan Yamasaki scored off a free kick less than two minutes in and Quinn Shannon added a little insurance with about 10 minutes to go to lift the Pioneers (8-2-2) to a solid non-league win over the Pacers (9-2).

Amanda Poorbaugh had one save en route to the shutout. KJ Hudson had eight saves for Hayes.

Big Walnut 3, Lexington 3

Avery Maxeiner scored a pair of goals and Ella Froehlich added two assists as the Golden Eagles salvaged a draw in non-league action Tuesday night in Lexington.

Emma Barnett also found the back of the net while Mel Sena added an assist and Olivia Ramsey finished with seven saves for Big Walnut.

Lauren Alexander, Lexi Blasberg and Emma Martin scored the Lexington goals while Eyan Underwood finished with 10 saves.

Buckeye Valley 1, River Valley 0

Grace Daily scored a last-second goal off a feed from Sela Whitney to lift the Barons to a thrilling win over the host Vikings Tuesday night.

Ella Kiener had six saves in the shutout while River Valley’s Savanna Barkman finished with 12 saves in the setback.

BOYS SOCCER

Alex James scored the game’s lone goal and Aaron Kim came up with a huge save on a penalty kick to lift Olentangy Orange to a 1-0 non-league win over visiting St. Charles Tuesday in Lewis Center.

Also: New Albany 4, Olentangy Liberty 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

London Davis had 15 kills, Hanna Borer added 19 assists and four aces and Kate Moorhead added 11 digs to lead Olentangy Orange to a straight-set win over visiting Olentangy Berlin Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

The Pioneers won the first set 25-14 before taking each of the final two by 25-12 margins.

Delaware Hayes 3, Westerville North 0

The Pacers bumped their record to 9-5 overall and 5-3 in league play with Tuesday’s 25-8, 25-22, 27-25 OCC win over the host Warriors.

Taylor Dushane led the charge with 11 kills while Natalie Davis added eight of her own. Other Hayes standouts included Chloe Jeffers, who closed with 13 assists and eight digs; Anna Johnson, who had a team-best 19 assists; and Ally Gray, who had 17 digs in the win.

Also: Olentangy 3, Big Walnut 1

