Berlin captures 1st Delaware County Cup

The Olentangy Berlin boys golf team picked a perfect time to shoot its best round of the season, carding a combined 300 to win Thursday’s Delaware County Cup presented by First Commonwealth Bank at Oakhaven Golf Club.

Bryce Reed and Brady Casto led the Bears, who won the Cup for the first time since the program started three seasons ago, finishing with the top two scores among individuals. Reed nabbed medalist honors with a 70 while Casto finished a couple strokes back, earning runner-up honors with a 72. Olentangy Liberty’s Grant Smeltzer (75), Olentangy Orange’s Corbin Bentley (75) and the Patriots’ Jack O’Donnell (76) smoothed out the top five.

Other top-10 performers included Liberty’s Andrew Blosser (77), Delaware Hayes’ Brady Gazarek (77), Berlin’s Kyle Smetiouk (78) and Orange’s Jon Green (78) and Luke Johnson (78).

Liberty finished second with a team total of 308. Jack Snyder and Ben Armbruster joined Smeltzer, O’Donnell and Blosser with 80s to complete the Patriots’ cumulative scorecard.

Orange, which also counted a score from Nathan Brown (79), was third with a 310, Hayes had a 318 t0 finish fourth, Big Walnut was fifth with a 336, Buckeye Valley had a combined 361 and Olentangy smoothed out the scoring summary with a 368.

Mark Sulek (79), Colin Bibler (81) and Ben Madden (81) joined Gazarek in the Pacers’ top four while Blake Shade (81), Austin Bennett (82), Colin McKee (83) and Ryan Tripp scored for the Golden Eagles.

The Barons were led by Carter Stried, who finished with an 85. Other BV scorers included Connor Wright (87), Jack Huston (92) and Jaxson Stried (97) while Olentangy contributors included Luke Keevins (89), Tyler Phillips (92), Ben Wilch (92) and Ben Stroud (95).

