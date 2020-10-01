Orange, UA battle to scoreless draw

The Olentangy Orange boys soccer team had better chances than visiting Upper Arlington, but it didn’t translate to a better result as the two battled to a scoreless draw in OCC-Central Division action Thursday night in Lewis Center.

The Pioneers dominated in terms of possession in the first half, and ended the game with the best scoring chance of the night, but couldn’t convert.

Orange (7-1-2), which generated a ton of pressure in the final 10 minutes of the game, earned a penalty kick with less than 10 seconds to go after UA (5-2-3) was called for a handball in the box.

Alex James took the final shot for the Pioneers, but it hit the post as the Golden Bears hung on, as they did all night, to salvage the draw.

Orange looked to go up 1-0 less than 10 minutes into the game when Baracah Gimei punched one into the back of the net after the ball popped out of a scrum in front of the net following a corner kick, but an offside call disallowed the goal.

Late in the half, the Pioneers’ Nate Hoang got a clean header on goal off a free kick sent deep into the box, but Golden Bear goalie Mac Scholl got a finger tip on it to force the shot just over the crossbar.

UA’s best chance of the night came early in the second half as Perry Stevenson sent a free kick into the box. The kick found a teammate’s head, but Aaron Kim was there for the save.

Later in the half, with about 16 minutes left, Orange’s Charlie Debolt hit the crossbar on a rocket from straight on after a cross by Gimei led to a corner kick, which ended up in the middle of the field right at the feet of Debolt.

Then, of course, came the final chance, which ended the same way as the others.

It was the fourth game this season Orange didn’t allow a goal. For UA, it was the fifth shoutout of the season.

Olentangy Liberty 2, Hilliard Bradley 1

Jack Cruise and Ryan Bonanno scored second-half goals to lead the Patriots to a bounce-back win over the visiting Jaguars Thursday night in Powell.

Andrew Bartosik had one save in the Liberty net.

Olentangy 2, Hilliard Darby 1

The Braves picked up a tough win on the road Thursday, edging the host Panthers thanks to goals by Bennett Pinkerton and Jake Eby.

Luke Hanlon and Colin McComb had assists while Tommy Chilicki finished with six saves.

Also: Dublin Jerome 1, Olentangy Berlin 0; Westerville North 1, Big Walnut 1

GIRLS SOCCER

After a scoreless first half, Westerville North scored five second-half goals on the way to a 5-2 OCC win over host Big Walnut Thursday night in Sunbury.

Emma Barnett and Avery Maxeiner scored for the Golden Eagles while Olivia Ramsey collected six saves.

Chloe Robertson scored a game-best two goals for the Warriors while Margaret Moc had eight saves in the win.

Olentangy Liberty 3, Hilliard Bradley 0

Jaimason Brooker scored the only goal her team would need — and her first of two on the night — less than a minute into the action and the Patriots rolled the rest of the way, adding on a few more tallies en route to a league win over the host Jaguars Thursday night in Hilliard.

Liberty improved to 8-1-2 with the win.

Olentangy 3, Hilliard Darby 1

Jaime Rosales, Audrey Oliver and Kylee Beinecke all scored and Katie Scott collected one save as the Braves knocked off the visiting Panthers in OCC action Thursday night in Lewis Center.

Olentangy Berlin 3, Dublin Jerome 2

Cameryn Susey scored twice and Ali de Gracia had a pair of assists to lead the Bears to a solid league win over the visiting Celtics Thursday in Delaware.

Roisin Kennedy also scored in the win while Jessica Burchinal had seven saves.

Olentangy Orange 1, Upper Arlington 0

Hannah Heald scored the game’s lone goal with 25 minutes to play as the Pioneers edged the host Golden Bears Thursday night in Upper Arlington.

Amanda Poorbaugh had two saves en route to the shutout.

Delaware Hayes 1, Dublin Scioto 0

Ava Bruns found the back of the net as the Pacers picked up a key league win over the host Irish Thursday night in Dublin.

KJ Hudson had three saves on the way to the shutout.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Olentangy 3, Olentangy Berlin 1; Delaware Hayes 3, Worthington Kilbourne 2

Olentangy Orange’s Jahred Ashmeade, right, and Upper Arlington’s Nate Erre battle for possession during the second half of Thursday’s OCC showdown in Lewis Center. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/10/web1_OO14UA17.jpeg Olentangy Orange’s Jahred Ashmeade, right, and Upper Arlington’s Nate Erre battle for possession during the second half of Thursday’s OCC showdown in Lewis Center. Ben Stroup | The Gazette