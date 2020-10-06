Berlin’s Raines, Hayes’ Dye shine at sectional

Olentangy Berlin’s Mia Raines carded a cool two-under-par 70 at Tuesday’s Division I sectional at Royal American, earning medalist honors and becoming the first freshman to shoot under par in a girls golf sectional since her sister, Leila, pulled it off in 2016.

Raines set the tone early, firing a 32 on the front nine before finishing with a 38 on the back.

She was one of three players to qualify for the upcoming district tournament as an individual. Delaware Hayes’ Hayley Dye, who finished second overall with a 71, was another.

Hayes nearly advanced as a team, finishing fourth — one spot away from advancing — with a 385.

Other Pacer scorers included Faith Eden (92), Lauren Girouard (108) and Gabrielle Weckerly (114).

Berlin, which finished fifth in the final team standings with a combined 391, also counted scores from Reagan Clifton (98), Paige Kellner (110) and Michele Starner (113).

Buckeye Valley was in action as well, finishing ninth with a 456. Baron scorers included Emily Longworth (97), Kirsten Fridley (104), Madison Lowe (126) and Becca Herriott (129).

Blacklick Woods Sectional

Olentangy qualified for districts as a team and Olentangy Orange’s Natalie Au advanced as an individual with solid showings at Tuesday’s Division I sectional at Blacklick Woods.

The Braves finished second as a team, carding a combined 346 thanks to steady showings from Olivia Drankwalter (83), Claudia Novak (85), Kimmy Archer (88) and Lauren Sommerfeld (90).

Au, meanwhile, finished with a 77 to move on. Orange, which also counted scores from Emma Wood (124), Leila Bass (132) and Megan Russell (140), finished 10th overall with a team total of 473.

New Albany won the sectional with a 286.

Mentel Memorial Sectional

Gracie Baun fired a 77 to tie for medalist honors and lead Olentangy Liberty to a runner-up showing at Tuesday’s Division I sectional at Mentel Memorial.

The Patriots, who also got contributions from Taya Buxton (86), Juliana Renda (86) and Dakota Riley (87), carded a combined 336 — a mark just five strokes behind Dublin Coffman.

Big Walnut was also in action, finishing eighth with a 406. Katheryn Brehm and Audrey Hofer led the Golden Eagles with respective rounds of 98 and 99.

BOYS GOLF

Olentangy Liberty carded a combined 297 to take top honors at Tuesday’s Division I sectional at Turnberry.

All five of the Patriot contributors finished in the 70s … and the team needed all five. Andrew Blosser led the way with a 73, Jack Snyder had a 74, Grant Smeltzer and Jack O’Donnell had 75s and Ben Armbruster smoothed out the scoring summary with a 78.

Pickerington North also fired a 297, but had a worse fifth-man score and had to settle for second. The site’s two other district-qualifying teams were Dublin Coffman (312) and Pickerington Central (316).

Darby Creek Sectional

Brady Casto carded a 75 to finished eighth among individuals and lead Olentangy Berlin to a fourth-place finish at Tuesday’s Division I sectional at Darby Creek.

The Bears, who also counted scores from Kyle Smetiouk (78), Bryce Reed (80) and Ethan Hegg (82), had a 315 as a team.

Delaware Hayes, Olentangy and Buckeye Valley were also in action.

The Pacers finished sixth overall with scores from Mark Sulek (81), Colin Bibler (82), Ben Madden (82) and Brady Gazarek (83).

The Braves, who were led by Tyler Phillips’ 78, finished 10th with a combined 350. Other scorers included Ben Wilch (84), Ben Stroud (93) and Luke Keevins (95).

The Barons, meanwhile, were 13th with a 375. Brendan Stalf led BV with a 91 while Carter Stried (92), Connor Wright (95) and Jaxson Stried (97) also chipped in.

Liberty boys win sectional title on fifth-man score