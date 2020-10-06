Pacers cruise to OCC championship

The Delaware Hayes girls soccer team has dominated OCC-Capital Division opponents all season long … and Tuesday was no exception.

The Pacers scored early and often, parlaying a 5-0 halftime lead into a 6-1 win over visiting Canal Winchester — a win which earned them their first conference championship in program history.

Sara Dudley broke the scoring seal in the first minute, bending a corner kick directly into the net before the socially-distanced fans even settled into their seats.

Less than 10 minutes later, Hayes, which improved to 11-2 overall and 6-0 in league play (while outscoring OCC opponents 17-3) scored off another set piece. This time, Hannah Halstead blasted a free kick from 40 yards out past a leaping Canal keeper to make it 2-0 with 32:12 left in the first half.

After that, Ava Bruns stole the show. She scored three straight goals to balloon the lead to 5-0 by the break.

After getting fouled in the box, her first came via a successful penalty kick. She scored again a few minutes later, knocking in a rebound off an Alyssa Griner shot, and followed it up by beating the keeper on a shot toward the far post after getting behind the Canal back line with 15:58 left in the half.

Griner scored in the second half to match a Canal goal and smooth out the scoring summary while Hayes keeper Porter Berrickman had three saves in the win.

Dublin Scioto 4, Big Walnut 2

Annie Thomas and Emma Barnett found the back of the net for the Golden Eagles, but it wasn’t enough as the visiting Irish notched a league win Tuesday night in Sunbury.

Rachel Fullerton had two goals to lead Scioto while Olivia Ramsey have five saves for Big Walnut in the setback.

Olentangy Liberty 4, Hilliard Davidson 3

Jaimason Brooker had a huge night, scoring four goals to help the Patriots outlast the host Wildcats and stay undefeated in league play Tuesday night in Hilliard.

Olentangy Orange 2, Hilliard Bradley 1

Hannah Heald scored with six seconds left to break a 1-1 tie and lift the Pioneers to a key league win over the Jaguars Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

Olentangy Berlin 1, Marysville 1

Reese Hinkle scored off a feed from Fina Davy and Jessica Burchinal had six saves to help the Bears earn a draw against the host Monarchs Tuesday night in Marysville.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Delaware Christian picked up its second win in as many nights Tuesday, dropping visiting Northside Christian 25-5, 25-19, 25-16.

Seniors Erin Bauslaugh and Grace Williams were honored before the match as both recently racked up their 1,000th career assists … and they only added to their totals as the night went on.

Williams finished with 19 assists, nine aces and four kills while Bauslaugh had 10 assists to go with seven kills.

Other DCS standouts included Katie Neuhart, who had a team-best 13 kills; Abby Blackburn, who had 11 digs, eight kills and three aces; and Emma Rindfuss, who finished with a team-leading 17 digs in the win.

Delaware Hayes 3, Westerville South 0

Natalie Davis had a team-high 11 kills and Anna Johnson collected 20 assists and 10 digs to lead the Pacers to a 25-13, 25-12, 25-17 league win over the host Wildcats Tuesday night in Westerville.

Also: Olentangy Berlin 3, Hilliard Darby 0; Olentangy 3, Thomas Worthington 1; Olentangy Orange 3, Dublin Coffman 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes picked up a late-season win Tuesday, clipping Hartley 3-2 in non-league action.

The Pacers got a key win at first doubles, where Eliza Riggs and Sophia Midura teamed up to notch a hard-fought 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 win. The other Hayes wins came on the singles courts courtesy of Alana Kay (6-4, 6-1 at first singles) and Lilly Tope (6-3, 6-3 at third singles).

Also: Dublin Jerome 3, Olentangy Orange 2; Olentangy Berlin 5, Worthington Kilbourne 0

BOYS SOCCER

Hilliard Bradley 1, Olentangy Orange 0; Olentangy Liberty 2, Hilliard Davidson 0; Dublin Scioto 4, Big Walnut 1; Dublin Jerome 3, Olentangy 0; Canal Winchester 2, Delaware Hayes 1; Olentangy Berlin 1, Marysville 0

Delaware Hayes' Ava Bruns, right, beats a Canal Winchester defender to the ball during the first half of Tuesday's OCC showdown in Delaware.