Buckeye Valley blanks Highland, 3-0

The Buckeye Valley boys soccer team took care of business in its final home match of the season, blanking visiting Highland 3-0 in non-league action Thursday night in Delaware.

“This wasn’t our official Senior Night, but it was the last home game for the senior class,” Baron coach Eric Staley said. “We sure wanted to send them off as winners.

“Highland always plays us tough, and they’re having a strong season. So, we knew we’d have to be ready.”

A.J. Nicolosi broke the scoring seal off a feed from Ben Otto in the 19th minute. Ben Daily doubled the Barons’ advantage early in the second half, scoring off a corner kick from Felipe Scharff in the 49th minute, and Eli Aquino all but sealed the deal with a goal set up by Max Cottrell just three minutes later.

Sam Otto and Ben Eckert split time in the BV goal to record the shutout.

Olentangy Liberty 3, St. Charles 0

Jack Cruise, Jack Beirne and Jacob Maisonneuve found the back of the net and Andrew Bartosik and Blaize Buzash combined for the shutout in goal as the Patriots notched a solid non-league win over the visiting Cardinals Thursday night in Powell.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Delaware Christian got it done in straight sets, but knocking off visiting Shekinah Christian in the first league match of the season was anything but easy Thursday night in Delaware.

Erin Bauslaugh had nine kills, 10 assists and four aces to lead the Eagles to a thrilling 32-30, 29-27, 25-16 win. Grace Williams was also solid, finishing with 12 assists and five aces, while Emma Rindfuss added 17 digs and Katie Neuhart chipped in six aces.

Also: Dublin Scioto def. Delaware Hayes 25-22, 25-19, 25-9

GIRLS SOCCER

Rachel Austin scored a pair of goals, both in the first five minutes of the game, to lead Olentangy to a 2-0 win over visiting Big Walnut Thursday night in Lewis Center.

Olivia Ramsey had 12 saves for the Golden Eagles while the Braves’ Katie Scott had five en route to the shutout.

Also: Delaware Hayes 13, Westland 0; Olentangy Orange 0, Marysville 0; Bishop Watterson 2, Olentangy Liberty 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Worthington Kilbourne 2, Olentangy Orange 0

Buckeye Valley’s Ben Daily (23) kicks a ball between a pair of Highland defenders during the first half of Thursday’s non-league showdown in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/10/web1_daily.jpeg Buckeye Valley’s Ben Daily (23) kicks a ball between a pair of Highland defenders during the first half of Thursday’s non-league showdown in Delaware. Ben Stroup | The Gazette