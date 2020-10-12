Pacers knock off Barons in season finale

The Delaware Hayes girls tennis team wrapped up the season with a win, knocking off visiting Buckeye Valley 4-1 Monday afternoon.

The Pacers picked up a pair of singles wins and swept the doubles courts to get the job done. Sophia Midura outlasted the Barons’ Evaleigh Garnett 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 at second singles and Chloe Kannally handled Savannah Parker 7-6, 6-2 at third singles.

In doubles action, Hayes’ Alana Kay and Lilly Tope teamed up for a 6-0, 6-1 win over Emily Harbison and Clara Janow and Meredith Keller and Grace Martin knocked off BV’s Peyton Bebout and Autumn Carsey 6-3, 6-1.

The Barons’ lone win can at first singles, where Anna Lenhart knocked off Eliza Riggs 6-0, 6-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Abby Blackburn and Katie Neuhart had seven kills and five aces apiece to lead Delaware Christian to a straight-set win over host Madison Christian Monday night.

DCS won the first set 25-11 before taking the second and third by respective scores of 25-14 and 25-10.

Emma Rindfuss was also solid in the win, collecting 21 digs, while Grace Williams had 19 assists.

Also: Olentangy Berlin def. Bishop Ready 25-10, 25-12, 25-12; Olentangy Orange def. Bishop Watterson 25-18, 25-23, 25-20

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Big Walnut’s Christopher Lee captured top individual honors to highlight Saturday’s Harrier Showdown hosted by Johnstown at the Johnstown Sportsman’s Club.

Lee won by nearly 20 seconds, finishing the 5,000-meter run in 17:38.39 — a mark which broke the school’s course record by 31 seconds. Olentangy’s Johan Rosgaard finished second in 17:57.40, Big Walnut’s Eli Lengl was third in 18:24.50 and Olentangy’s Taye Gonzalez finished fourth in 18:29.84.

The Braves, who also saw Parker Reed (eighth in 18:49.74) and Ryan Morgan (10th in 18:54.65) close in the top 10, took the team title with 35 points. The Golden Eagles were second with a score of 49 while Westerville South smoothed out the top three with 58.

Les Eisenhart Invitational

Olentangy Orange freshman Saketh Rudraraju finished fifth among Group 1 runners to lead Olentangy Orange at Saturday’s Les Eisenhart Invitational hosted by Thomas Worthington.

Rudraraju crossed the finish line in 16:26. Thomas Worthington’s Noah Gillman was first among individuals with a time of 16:01.

The Pioneers’ Zamir Fuller and Jack Helmer also finished in the top 15, closing 14th and 15th in respective times of 17:03 and 17:16.

Orange finished third as a team in Group 1, closing with 68 points. Lancaster (29) and Thomas Worthington (40) finished first and second while Granville (102) Smoothed out the scoring summary.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Olentangy’s Grace Holt finished first in 21:14.43 and Big Walnut’s Madi Yano finished a close second in 21:20.75 at the Harrier Showdown Saturday afternoon in Johnstown.

The Braves’ Cara Wilson (fifth in 21:38.75) and Golden Eagles’ Grace Grunewald (seventh in 21:53.37) and Emma Kelly (ninth in 22:32.04) also finished in the top 10.

Big Walnut was second in the final team standings with 49 points while Olentangy closed third with 55.

Les Eisenhart Invitational

Medha Patria nabbed a top-10 finish to pace Olentangy Orange at Saturday’s Les Eisenhart Invitational.

The senior finished sixth overall in Group 1, crossing the finish line in 19:53. Other Pioneer standouts included Mairin O’Brien (11th in 20:43) and Kayla Sucharski (12th in 20:44).

Orange finished third in Group 1 with 67 points.

BOYS SOCCER

Eli Aquino and Ben Daily each scored a pair of goals to lead Buckeye Valley to a 5-1 win over River Valley Monday night.

A.J. Nicolosi broke the scoring seal in the 31st minute before Aquino got the first of his two tallies on a successful penalty kick five minutes later, giving BV a 2-0 lead at the break.

Daily scored both his goals in the second half, the second making it 5-0 with 16 minutes to play.

River Valley’s Garrett Passet smoothed out the scoring summary with a goal with just eight seconds left.

Sam Otto had four saves in the Baron goal while the Vikings’ Mason Snyder stopped three shots in the setback.

FIELD HOCKEY

Olentangy Liberty 3, Olentangy Berlin 1

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/10/web1_delgazette-6.jpg