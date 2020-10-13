Orange boys win district championship

Jonathan Green carded a 73 — a mark tied for fourth among individuals — and Corbin Bentley and Luke Johnson fired 74s to lead the Olentangy Orange boys golf team to a Division I district championship Tuesday afternoon at Apple Valley.

It was the program’s first district title since the school opened its doors back in 2008.

“It feels very good,” Orange coach Jerrod Ross said of winning the program’s first district championship. “The guys played well. They had a couple bad holes, but kept their composure … and when you focus on making pars and birdies good things are going to happen.”

The Pioneers, who also got a 77 from Nathan Brown, were as consistent as they were solid. Green shot a 36 on the front nine and a 37 on the back. Johnson had 37s on both the front and back, Brown had a 38 on the front and a 39 on the back and Bentley rebounded from a 40 on the front with a 34 over the course of the final nine holes.

Overall, Orange shot a 298 to take top honors. Dublin Jerome nabbed the second and final state-qualifying spot with a 302 while St. Charles and Olentangy Liberty were close behind with respective team totals of 303 and 304.

The Pioneers have been dominant at Apple Valley all season long. They were even better during OCCs, winning with a 293 on the way to earning a co-conference championship.

“I don’t know what it is about the course,” Ross said, “but the kids play it throughout the year. Corbin (shot a 70 during OCCs) obviously loves it, Jon is playing excellent right now and Nathan Brown has been clutch no matter where he plays.”

The Patriots, who saw a solid season come to a close, were led by Grant Smeltzer, who fired a 74. Other Liberty scorers included Andrew Blosser (76), Jack O’Donnell (76) and Jack Snyder (78).

Olentangy Berlin also competed as a team, finishing sixth with a 316. Bryce Reed led the Bears with a 73 while Ethan Hegg (80), Kyle Smetiouk (81) and Caleb Haaser (82) also chipped in.

Big Walnut’s Blake Shade and Austen Bennett, competing as individuals, finished with respective rounds of 81 and 85.

GIRLS GOLF

Olentangy Berlin’s Mia Raines earned the right to compete in the upcoming state showcase, carding a 73 to tie for third at Tuesday’s Division I district tournament at New Albany Links.

The freshman, competing as an individual, finished strong by following up a 39 on the front nine with a 34 on the back. Granville’s Ella Wigal, who also shot a 73, earned the other state-qualifying spot.

Olentangy Liberty finished sixth and Olentangy closed right behind in seventh in the final team standings.

The Patriots, who carded a combined 353, were led by Gracie Baun’s 79. Other scorers included Taya Buxton (83), Dakota Riley (93), Juliana Renda (98) and Abigail Corbin (98).

The Braves, meanwhile, got a team-leading 79 from Olivia Drankwalter, an 83 from Lauren Sommerfeld, a 95 from Kimmy Archer and a 106 from Claudia Novak.

Delaware Hayes had two players compete as individuals: Hayley Dye and Faith Eden. Dye finished with an 83 and Eden closed with a 96.

Olentangy Orange’s Natalie Au, the final area standout to complete, closed her season with an 87.

The Division I boys and girls state golf tournaments are slated for Oct. 23-24 at The Ohio State University’s Scarlet and Gray courses.

Berlin’s Raines punches ticket to state showcase