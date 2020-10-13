Eagles secure outright MOCAL championship

The Delaware Christian girls volleyball team lost seven seniors off last year’s MOCAL-title winning team, but still managed to win it again, this time with a straight-set win over host Shekinah Christian Tuesday night.

The Eagles cruised in the first set, taking it 25-7 before sealing the deal with wins of 25-13 and 25-23 in the second and third, respectively.

Abby Blackburn stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with eight kills, 10 digs and five aces. Other DCS standouts included Emma Rindfuss, who collected a team-best 17 digs; Erin Bauslaugh, who had 12 assists, 10 digs and five kills; Katie Neuhart, who finished with six digs, three kills and three blocks; and Grace Williams, who chipped in five aces, six assists and eight digs in the win.

Delaware Christian returns to action Friday against host Delaware Hayes. Action is set to get underway at 5 p.m.

Delaware Hayes 3, Canal Winchester 1

Anna Johnson picked up her 1,000th-career assist as the Pacers knocked off the visiting Indians 21-25, 25-9, 25-22, 25-15 Tuesday night in Delaware.

Johnson had 19 assists to go with three aces, three kills and seven digs. Chloe Jeffers also had a big night, finishing with 20 assists and 16 digs, and Natalie Davis finished with a team-best 14 kills, four aces and 10 digs in the win.

Also: Olentangy Orange def. Hilliard Bradley 25-18, 25-4, 25-17

GIRLS SOCCER

The Delaware Hayes girls soccer team, already with its first-ever league title under its belt, finished OCC play with a flourish, cruising past host Franklin Heights 16-3 Tuesday night in Columbus.

Madi Hall, Grace Mickley and Natalie Dye all had two goals and Alyssa Griner and Kendal Philibin had one apiece … and that was just the first half.

Maddy Green scored three times in the second half, Mickley added her third and fourth and Addie Salvador, Alex Ritter and Izzy Dixon found the back of the net to smooth out the scoring summary.

Ritter was also the team’s top facilitator, assisting on four goals in the win.

Next up, the Pacers, who finish league play a perfect 7-0, will wrap up the regular season Thursday in non-league action against visiting Newark. First kick is set for 7:15 p.m.

Olentangy Orange 2, Olentangy Liberty 1

Morgan Scott put her team on top with a goal in the final two minutes of the first half and Maia Kaufman tallied the eventual game-winner with a free kick off the post with 15 minutes to play to lift the Pioneers over the Patriots in a winner-take-all showdown Tuesday night in Powell.

The teams entered the night with three league wins apiece. A win for either meant a conference crown — a crown Orange earned with clutch goals and a steady defensive showing.

The Patriots’ goal came via a penalty kick in the second half.

Big Walnut 1, Canal Winchester 0

Emma Barnett cashed in for the only goal of the game as the Golden Eagles clipped the host Indians Tuesday night in Canal Winchester.

Olivia Ramsey and Kiera Lumby split time in the Big Walnut net, finishing with six and five saves, respectively. Shea Butterbaugh had six saves for Canal Winchester.

Olentangy 1, Marysville 0

The Braves edged the visiting Monarchs Tuesday in Lewis Center, putting the finishing touches on an OCC championship and perfect 5-0 league record.

Kylee Beinecke had the game’s lone goal while Katie Scott finished with six saves to notch the shutout.

BOYS SOCCER

Bennett Pinkerton had a goal and two assists to lead Olentangy to a 4-1 win over host Marysville Tuesday night.

Brady Smith, John Kibat and Danny Leeper also found the back of the net while Brandon Eddy finished with a pair of assists.

Tommy Chilicki, who finished with four saves, and the Braves’ defense took care of the rest.

Also: Grandview 3, Delaware Hayes 0; Olentangy Liberty 3, Olentangy Orange 2

