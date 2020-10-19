Barons nab runner-up finish at MSL meet

Chloe Dawson finished fourth among individuals to lead the Buckeye Valley girls cross country team to a runner-up finish at the MSL-Ohio Championship Saturday afternoon in Delaware.

Dawson crossed the finish line in 20:09.9 — a mark not far behind that of Bexley’s Claire MacDonald, who won the race in 19:53.7.

Other standouts for the host Barons included Bailey Kreft and Ashley Beatty, who also nabbed top-10 finishes. Kreft finished eighth in 20:52.4 while Beatty closed in 21:00.2.

OCC-Capital Championship

Big Walnut finished third and Delaware Hayes closed seventh at Saturday’s OCC-Capital Championship at Westerville North.

Madi Yano led the Golden Eagles with an 11th-place effort of 20:36.4. The Pacers’ Brynn McGrail and Leila Bouziri finished right behind her, closing 12th and 13th in 20:43.8 and 20:44.6, respectively.

OCC-Central Championships

Olentangy Orange finished fourth and Olentangy Liberty closed fifth at Saturday’s OCC-Central Championship at Westerville North.

The Patriots’ Audrey Piero and the Pioneers’ Medha Patria led area runners, finishing 15th and 16th overall in respective times of 19:56.1 and 19:58.1.

Hilliard Davidson, which had seven runners finish in the top 10, won the conference crown with 18 points.

OCC-Cardinal Championship

Olentangy Berlin’s Ava Vaught nabbed runner-up honors with a time of 20:06.6 and Olentangy’s Grace Holt finished seventh in 20:24.9 to lead their respective teams at Saturday’s OCC-Cardinal Championship in Pickerington.

The Bears finished second behind Dublin Jerome in the final team standings while the Braves were sixth.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Blake Frisch finished sixth overall in 16:48.9 to lead Delaware Hayes at Saturday’s OCC-Capital Championship at Westerville North.

Other area standouts included Big Walnut’s Christopher Lee and Hayes’ Luke Todt, who finished 12th and 17th in respective times of 17:19.3 and 17:43.1.

The Pacers finished fifth in the final team standings with 118 points while the Golden Eagles closed sixth with 148.

MSL-Ohio Championship

Liam George finished 10th in 18:03.8 and Dylan Fisher closed 11th in 18:05.3 to lead host Buckeye Valley at Saturday’s MSL-Ohio Championship.

The Barons finished fourth as a team with 87 points. Bexley won the team title with a score of 35 while Columbus Academy and Grandview Heights smoothed out the top three with respective totals of 50 and 64.

OCC-Central Championship

Olentangy Orange finished third with 86 points and Olentangy Liberty closed sixth with 133 at Saturday’s OCC-Central Championship at Westerville North.

The Pioneers were led by Bryan King (sixth in 16:16.9) and Jake Ethridge (ninth in 16:29.5) while the Patriots were powered by R.J. LaRosa (13th in 16:41.2).

OCC-Cardinal Championship

Corey Rinehart finished seventh in 16:48.8 and Cooper Citro finished just outside the top 10, 11th in 17:08.5 to lead Olentangy Berlin to a third-place showing at Saturday’s OCC-Cardinal Championship at Pickerington Central.

Olentangy was also in action, finishing fourth. Luke Galloway and Jackson Shultz led the Braves, crossing the finish line 12th and 14th in respective times of 17:11.9 and 17:20.8.

