Golden Eagles top Raiders in tourney opener

Caroline Speelman had a game-high 22 kills to help the eighteenth-seeded Big Walnut girls volleyball team rally for a four-set win over 26th-seeded Reynoldsburg in a Division I sectional semifinal Tuesday night in Sunbury.

The Golden Eagles dropped a tight first set, 24-26, but took care of business in each of the final three to seal the deal. They won the second 25-21 before taking the third and fourth by respective scores of 25-20 and 25-10.

Mackenzie Krous backed Speelman with nine kills and six digs. Other BW standouts included Andie Stewart, who finished with five kills; Raegen Bickley, who had six aces and 44 assists; and Ashleigh Westervelt, who closed with 11 digs in the win.

Next up, Big Walnut will host 24th-seeded Hilliard Darby in Thursday’s sectional final. Action is set to get underway at 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Brayden Shorter found the back of the net to give 33rd-seeded Delaware Hayes a halftime lead it parlayed into a 3-1 Division I sectional semifinal win over visiting and 35th-seeded Logan Tuesday night.

Kai Mays and Dylan Ashworth added second-half tallies to give the Pacers a little breathing room before Logan scored late to smooth out the scoring summary.

Hayes will take on second-seeded New Albany in Thursday’s sectional final. First kick is set for 7 p.m. at New Albany.

Also: Olentangy 4, Westland 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Olentangy 3, Olentangy Liberty 1

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/10/web1_delgazette-11.jpg