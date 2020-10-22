Strong finish lifts Eagles past Rockets

It was a battle, but the Delaware Christian girls volleyball team finished with a flourish en route to a Division IV sectional semifinal win over visiting Ridgedale Thursday night in Delaware.

After a back-and-fourth beginning — fourth-seeded DCS won the first set 25-16, 12th-seeded Ridgedale took the second 25-19 and the Eagles eked out a 25-23 win in the third — Delaware Christian took control of the fourth early.

The Eagles jumped out to a 14-4 fourth-set lead on the strength of six aces and hit well down the stretch en route to a 25-13 win to seal the deal.

Erin Bauslaugh had a huge night, finishing with 21 assists, 11 kills, 11 digs and a match-high five aces to lead DCS. Other Eagle standouts included Cami Dellipoala, who chipped in 13 kills and three blocks; Grace Williams, who added 19 assists and 17 digs; and Abby Blackburn, who finished with 25 digs and 12 kills.

With the win, Delaware Christian advances to Saturday’s sectional final against top-seeded Northmor. Action is set to get underway at 2:30 p.m.

Also: Olentangy Berlin def. Teays Valley 18-25, 25-21, 25-23, 29-27; Big Walnut def. Hilliard Darby 25-17, 25-20, 18-25, 26-24

BOYS SOCCER

Fifth-seeded Olentangy Berlin started its postseason push with a solid 2-0 Division I sectional final win over 23rd-seeded Reynoldsburg Thursday night in Delaware.

After a scoreless first half, the Bears separated themselves in the second. Mike Lapid scored off a feed from Ryan Miller and Landon Kuhn set up an Austin Corley goal to account for the final margin.

Upper Arlington 4, Olentangy 1

The Braves’ Nick Manivilovski scored off a Danny Leeper assist to even things up early in the second half, but the host Golden Bears scored the final three goals of the game to notch a Division I sectional final win Thursday night in Upper Arlington.

Also: New Albany 5, Delaware Hayes 0; Big Walnut 4, Licking Heights 3

Delaware Christian’s Cami Dellipoala (16) follows through on a shot during the first set of Thursday’s Division IV sectional semifinal against visiting Ridgedale. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/10/web1_dcs-1.jpeg Delaware Christian’s Cami Dellipoala (16) follows through on a shot during the first set of Thursday’s Division IV sectional semifinal against visiting Ridgedale. Ben Stroup | The Gazette