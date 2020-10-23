Orange boys 6th after opening-round 312

Olentangy Orange posted a solid score in its first OHSAA Division I Boys State Golf Tournament appearance in program history, closing sixth through the first of two rounds with a 312 Friday afternoon at The Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course.

Luke Johnson led the Pioneers with a three-over-par 74. Other Orange scorers included Jonathan Green (77), Corbin Bentley (79) and Nathan Brown (82).

Cleveland St. Ignatius leads the field after day one, carding a combined 302 (+18) through 18 holes.

Ignatius’ Nick Piesen leads individuals with a 70.

Olentangy Berlin freshman Mia Raines, competing in the Division I Girls Golf State Tournament over on the Gray Course, finished the first day of action tied for 19th among individuals with a seven-over-par 77.

She made the most noise on the front nine, carding seven pars and a birdie on the way to a 35. She had a 42 on the back nine to smooth out her scoring summary.

New Albany leads as a team, carding a combined 293 through the first 18 holes. The Eagles are comfortably in first, up 17 strokes on second-place Green and 21 on third-place Centerville. Madison Spiess and Emerson Purcell posted one-over-par 71s to lead the way.

GIRLS TENNIS

Olentangy Berlin’s Ella Franz and Olentangy Liberty’s Dani Schoenly won first-round matches before seeing solid seasons come to a close on the first day of the OHSAA Girls Tennis Tournament Friday afternoon at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

Franz, the first Bear to qualify for the state showcase in program history, rallied to beat Canfield’s Anna Kan 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in her opener before falling to North Canton Hoover’s Tess Bucher 6-4, 2-6, 0-6 in the quarterfinals.

Schoenly, meanwhile, beat Walnut Hills’ Alexis Covington 7-6, 6-0 before falling to Whitehouse Anthony Wayne’s Lilly Black 3-6, 1-6.

In doubles action, Olentangy Orange’s Tyler Reed and Caroline Sproule lost to Centerville’s Clara Owen and Caroline Hinshaw 5-7, 4-6 and Olentangy’s Sydney Nickel and Archita Sriram fell to Ursuline Academy’s Nina Dhaliwal and Bridget Estes 0-6, 0-6.

