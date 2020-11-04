Cardinals clip Bears in OT

After neither team was able to find the back of the net through 80 minutes of regulation, it took less than three for host Thomas Worthington to hammer home a golden goal in overtime and top Olentangy Berlin 1-0 in Wednesday’s Division I regional semifinal.

Wyatt Wilson started the game-winning sequence with a through ball to Cameron McIntosh, who worked his way deep into the box. Berlin keeper Connor Sexton charged out of the net, cutting off his shooting angle, but McIntosh found a cutting Matias Barinas, who deposited the cross into an empty net for the win with 12:28 left in OT.

The Bears had a couple chances of their own late in regulation, and really controlled things toward the end of the second half, but couldn’t crack the Cardinals’ back line.

Lincoln Ulrich fired a throw-in to Luke Butzier in the box with 3:55 to go, but Butzier’s header sailed just wide. A minute or so later, Mike Lapid looked poised to make a play as the clock ticked down, but was tackled in the box. No foul was called on the play, though, and the ball rolled over the end line for a Thomas Worthington goal kick.

After a scoreless first half, both teams started fast in the second. Thomas’ McIntosh earned a free kick deep in the Berlin end, but the Bears punched it out and took off in transition. Kaden Foreman found a streaking Austin Corley near midfield, and Corley dribbled all the way into the Cardinals’ end before Landon LaPrad poked the ball away before he could get a shot off.

A few minutes later, Mason Morris got a good look from distance, but his shot sailed wide as things remained scoreless with 33:34 to play.

The loss ends what was a stellar season for Berlin. The Bears finished 11-3-1 and won their first district title in program history.

Kyle Rinehart and Landon Kuhn nabbed first-team All-OCC honors, with Rinehart earning the conference’s Player of the Year award as well. Ryan Miller and Foreman were second-team picks, Morris was a special mention selection and Corley earned honorable mention honors. All six are seniors.

Next up, Thomas Worthington will host New Albany in a Division I regional final Saturday at 3 p.m.

Olentangy Berlin’s Lincoln Ulrich tries to gain possession in front of Thomas Worthington’s Caleb Opoku (6) during the first half of Wednesday’s Division I regional semifinal. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/11/web1_berlin23.jpeg Olentangy Berlin’s Lincoln Ulrich tries to gain possession in front of Thomas Worthington’s Caleb Opoku (6) during the first half of Wednesday’s Division I regional semifinal.