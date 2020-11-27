Patriots pour it on in opener

The Olentangy Liberty boys basketball team got its season off to a strong start, drilling 14 three-pointers on the way to a convincing 102-52 win over Marietta in its season opener Friday night in Zanesville.

The Patriots were as balanced as they were dominant, scoring no fewer than 24 points in any of the four quarters. They spread the wealth, too, as four different players finished in double figures.

Henry Hinkle led all scorers with 30 points on the strength of eight three-pointers. He hit three triples in the first quarter, two in the second and another three in the third as Liberty pulled away. Other Patriot standouts included Cooper Davis, who finished with 13 points; Andrew Wade, who had 12; and Cam Barcus, who chipped in 10 points in the win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Olentangy Liberty had a hard time finding its form on the offensive end Wednesday night, managing just 10 first-half points on the way to a 56-27 non-league loss to host Tri-Valley.

The Patriots, who got a team-best seven points from Caitlin Splain and another four from Meredith Mrukowski, fell into an early hole after being outscored 11-3 in the first quarter and 13-7 in the second.

The Scotties won the third 17-8 and the fourth 15-9 to smooth out the scoring summary.

FROM TUESDAY

Ella Wigal scored nine of her game-high 17 points in the second quarter as the Granville girls basketball team parlayed a 27-21 halftime lead into a 54-45 non-league win over visiting Olentangy Orange in the season opener for both teams Tuesday night in Granville.

With her team already up 13-8 after one, Wigal poured in nine of the Blue Aces’ 14 second-quarter points to help balloon the lead heading into the break.

The Pioneers never went away, staying within striking distance thanks to seven second-half points from Jordan Sullivan and another six from Kayla Delmore, but couldn’t close the gap.

Kayla Delmore finished with a team-best 10 points for Orange while Reese Miller added nine and Emma Delmore chipped in eight.

Lanie Hilaman and Cate Schieber both finished with nine points to back Wigal for Granville.

Olentangy 55, Licking Heights 31

Kennedie Doup poured in a game-best 19 points and Reagan Richeson and Meg Spohn added nine apiece to lead the Braves to a solid season-opening win over the visiting Hornets Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

Doup hit five three-pointers to pad her point total.

Cruise past Marietta, 102-52