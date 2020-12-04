Buckeye Valley tops Fairbanks in opener

Chelsea Edington hit a pair of three-pointers on the way to a team-high 10 points, Paige Garrett added nine points and Kayla Helms and Anika Craft chipped in eight apiece to lead the Buckeye Valley girls basketball team to a 39-32 season-opening win over visiting Fairbanks Friday night in Delaware.

The Barons were balanced on offense … and just plain dominant on the defensive end, allowing just 10 first-half points. They took control early, outscoring the Panthers 9-5 in the first quarter and 10-5 in the second on the way to a 19-10 lead at the break.

After an 11-11 third, Fairbanks won the fourth 11-9 to smooth out the scoring summary.

Macy Miller finished with a game-high 13 points for the Panthers.

Next up, Buckeye Valley will take on host Olentangy Orange Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

BOWLING

The Buckeye Valley bowling teams started the season with wins, both edging Pleasant Friday afternoon.

Maya Wills-Durr and McKenzie Bohn led the Baron girls, who won 1,473-1,335, with series in the 260s. Wills-Durr rolled games of 136 and 131 (267) while Bohn followed up a 134 with a 127 (261).

The boys, who got a team-high 388 series from Jacob Bart, won 1,882-1,821. Joey Peterson and Carter Stried were also solid, rolling respective series of 344 and 307.

Also: Big Walnut 1,681, Teays Valley 1,306 (girls); Big Walnut 2,091, Teays Valley 2,067 (boys).

FROM WEDNESDAY

The Olentangy Orange girls basketball team fell into an early hole and never recovered en route to a 70-31 non-league loss to host Worthington Christian.

Megan Weakley, who finished with a game-high 22 points, hit a pair of three-pointers in the first quarter as the Warriors rolled out to a 15-4 lead after one.

The Pioneers regrouped, playing almost even with the hosts in the second quarter thanks to a pair of hoops from Kayla Delmore and triples from Emma Delmore and Jordan Sullivan, but a big third helped the Warriors pull away.

Worthington Christian outscored Orange 23-6 in the third quarter and 18-9 in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Blessing King and Katherine Weakley finished in double figures for the Warriors, closing with 16 and 13 points, respectively, while Kayla Delmore had a team-best 10 points for the Pioneers.

BOWLING

The Olentangy Berlin girls bowling team picked up its first win of the season Wednesday night, knocking off visiting Teays Valley thanks in part to medalist Bella Bland’s 321 series. Mason D’Amore led the Bears’ boys with games of 176 and 199.

