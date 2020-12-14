Big quarter lifts Berlin over Unioto

The Olentangy Berlin girls basketball team used a big second quarter, outscored visiting Unioto 23-9, to pick up a 58-49 non-league win in its home opener Saturday afternoon in Delaware.

The Bears (1-1) led by a point after one, but ballooned their lead to 32-17 by halftime.

Unioto shaved its deficit to 10 by the end of the third quarter, but couldn’t close the gap much in the fourth.

Maddie Goodman led Berlin with 16 points including a game-best three three-pointers. Abbie Bell and Layla Merriweather were solid as well, chipping in 13 and 11 points, respectively.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Olentangy Berlin continued its hot start to the season Saturday, improving to 4-0 with a 53-50 non-league win over host Tri-Valley.

The Bears jumped out to an early 15-8 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Scotties answered with a 12-6 second to cut their deficit to a single point at the break, but Berlin made just enough plays down the stretch to continue its perfect start to the season.

Derek Goodman had a team-high 16 points to boost the Bears, connecting on four three-pointers, while Austin Corley added 12 and Jason Inbody had 11 in the win.

Olentangy 57, Fremont Ross 44

The Braves got it done on defense again, holding their second straight opponent to fewer than 50 points en route to a non-league win over the host Little Giants Saturday night.

Already up 17-13 after the first quarter, Olentangy (1-1) limited Fremont Ross to a combined 16 points in the second and third to take a 38-29 lead into the final eight minutes of action — a period it won 19-15 to smooth out the scoring summary.

Tavian James, Ethan Smith and Luke Elmore led the charge in the win. James had a team-best 16 points while Smith and Elmore added 13 and 11, respectively.

WRESTLING

Cali Lang, Lawrence O’Malley, Justin Strickland and Parker Williams were all unbeaten on the day as the Big Walnut wrestling team swept a quad against visiting Bucyrus, Northmor and Elgin Saturday in Sunbury.

The Golden Eagles won the opener against Bucyrus 56-18 before completing the sweep with a 45-24 decision over Northmor and 48-21 win over Elgin.

Lang pinned all three of her opponents, knocking off Bucyrus’ Kiyran Kershner in 4:29, Northmor’s Cohan Hurst in 14 seconds and Elgin’s Todd Kinnamon in 23 seconds.

Williams had a couple pins of his own. He forced his opponent from Bucyrus to the mat in 1:04 and handled Elgin’s Nikkoli Mooney in 20 seconds.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/12/web1_delgazette-4.jpg