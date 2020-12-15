Braves pull away from Vikings

Karson Lang scored to pull River Valley within five points, 63-58 with three minutes to go, but host Olentangy finished the game with a 15-8 flourish to notch a 77-66 non-league win Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

The win was the Braves’ first over the Vikings in nine tries.

Tavian James answered Lang’s bucket with a three-point play at the other end and, after the Vikings’ Dylan Johnson scored to slice the deficit to six, the Braves’ Zack Wieging pushed it back to eight with a hoop of his own.

River Valley’s Jevin Beard hit a three to make it 71-66 with less than a minute to play, but Olentangy sealed the deal from the charity stripe.

After Jack Huskey scored to make it 73-66, Ethan Smith and Luke Elmore combined to go 4-for-4 at the line in the final seconds to smooth out the scoring summary.

Balance was the name of the game for the Braves, who saw nine different players score and got 19 points apiece from Smith and Wieging and another 16 from James.

Ethan Bell led River Valley with 18 points in the setback.

Next up, the Braves will open league play Friday against host Hilliard Darby. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.

