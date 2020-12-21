Pacers, Golden Eagles split season opener

Freshman Natalie Fiant and junior Kailyn Smith won a pair of events as individuals and teamed up to win a couple relays as the Delaware Hayes girls swimming and diving team knocked off visiting Big Walnut 157-99 in Saturday’s season opener at the Delaware YMCA.

Fiant picked up first-place points in the 200 freestyle (2:13.41) and 100 backstroke (1:065.56). Smith, meanwhile, won the 200 IM (2:22.56) and 500 freestyle (5:44.85). The duo also joined forces with Meg Wolf and Mackenzie Carter to win the 200 medley relay (1:57.27) and 200 freestyle relay (1:49.02).

The Golden Eagles won on the boys’ side, outscoring the host Pacers 138-109.

John Wion won a pair of events for Big Walnut, taking top honors in the 100 backstroke (59.31 seconds) and 100 butterfly (1:00.98).

Braden Buckler also won an event for the Eagles, winning the 200 IM (2:23.88), while the 200 medley relay team of Zander Murnieks, Nathan Wion, John Wion and Buckler won also earned a win (1:53.47).

Connor Green and Kaden Gannon led Hayes’ boys, winning a pair of individual events apiece while helping two relay teams to wins as well.

Green won the 200 freestyle (1:45.76) and 500 freestyle (4:57.93), Gannon picked up first-place points in the 50 freestyle (24 seconds) and 100 freestyle (54.93 seconds), the duo teamed up with Ryan Gray and Charles Abahazi to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:37.04) and joined forces with Abahazi and Max Etheridge to win the 400 freestyle relay (3:34.38).

Hayes girls swim to a win while Big Walnut boys get it done