Braves split games at Dover Holiday Classic

The Olentangy boys basketball team split its pair of games at the Dover Holiday Classic, winning Tuesday’s opener over Cleveland Benedictine before falling to Parma Normandy by a single point in Wednesday’s championship.

The Braves (5-3) put together a solid middle two quarters in the tournament title game, but the Invaders started and finished strong en route to the come-from-behind win.

Trailing 14-11 after the first quarter, Olentangy outscored Normandy by a combined 23-16 margin to take a 34-30 lead into the final eight minutes of action — a period Normandy won 14-9 to smooth out the scoring summary.

Ethan Smith and Zach Wieging — both members of the all-tournament team — finished in double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

The Braves won the opener over the Bengals by a 55-45 margin. They started fast, jumping out to a 23-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. That proved to be the difference as the teams were virtually even the rest of the way.

Luke Elmore paced Olentangy with 16 points on the strength of four three-pointers. Smith chipped in 14 and Wieging added 13.

Westerville Central 75, Olentangy Orange 57

The Warhawks outscored the Pioneers 36-16 in the second half to flip a halftime deficit into a non-league win Thursday afternoon in Westerville.

Central’s Tasos Cook led all scorers with 25 points while Quincy Clark and MJ Davis added 12 and 10, respectively.

Andre Irvin had a big game for Orange, pouring in 17 points in the setback.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Buckeye Valley led by a point, 9-8 after the first quarter, but host Johnstown got hot in the second, outscoring BV 15-9 to take control on the way to a 46-38 non-league win Wednesday night.

Johnstown’s Abigail Adkins and Brooke Barb had three triples apiece and scored 18 and 12 points, respectively. Cayden Wagner also had 12 points for the Johnnies.

The Barons got a team-leading 14 points from Anika Craft while Chelsea Edington added nine and Paige Garrett finished with eight in the setback.

