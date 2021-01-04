Patriots pull away from Stallions

Gigi Bower poured in a game-best 15 points on the strength of three three-pointers, Jordan Rich added 11 and Caitlin Splain chipped in 10 of her own to lead the Olentangy Liberty girls basketball team to a 40-30 non-league win over visiting St. Francis DeSales Monday night in Powell.

The Patriots (4-5) struggled to score at times, but more than made up for it on the defensive end of the floor. They led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter and, despite failing to score in the second, still led 14-13 at the break.

Liberty outscored the Stallions 15-5 in the third to break things open.

Upper Arlington 52, Olentangy Orange 37

The Pioneers led 21-20 at halftime, but the host Golden Bears got better as the game wore on, winning the third quarter 15-6 and the fourth 17-4 to pull away for a non-league win Monday night in Upper Arlington.

Kayla Delmore led Orange with 15 points while Emma Delmore had 14 in the setback.

Also: Worthington Kilbourne 47, Olentangy Berlin 37.

From Saturday

Kennedie Doup drilled three three-pointers and finished a perfect six-for-six at the free throw line to lead Olentangy to a solid 47-37 league win over visiting Hilliard Darby Saturday in Lewis Center.

Doup led all scorers with 15 points while Meg and Jonna Spohn finished with nine points apiece for the Braves, who improved to 3-1 with the win.

Also: Bishop Watterson 59, Olentangy Berlin 38; Dublin Coffman 62, Olentangy Liberty 42.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Olentangy Liberty had four players score in double figures, but it wasn’t enough to keep up as visiting Dublin Coffman hit 14 three-pointers and scored 17 or more points in all four quarters on the way to an 86-65 league win Saturday in Powell.

The Shamrocks (3-0, 2-0) outscored the Patriots (5-2, 0-2) in all four quarters, including a 28-17 third that blew the game open.

Ty Foster led Liberty with 13 points, Henry Hinkle and Andrew Wade had 12 apiece and Cam Barcus finished with 10 in the setback.

Coffman, meanwhile, got seven three-pointers and a game-high 31 points from Nash Hostetler, an 18-point night from Ajay Sheldon and 16 from Aidan Dring.

Bexley 62, Olentangy Berlin 48

The Bears started slow and never recovered as the host Lions parlayed a 15-4 opening quarter into a non-league win Saturday night.

Austin Corley led Berlin (6-4) with 14 points while Derek Goodman added 10.

Henry Brandt had a game-best 22 points for Bexley (2-0).

Also: Highland 53, Delaware Christian 42.

