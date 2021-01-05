Barons cruise past Jags in league opener

Paige Garrett poured in a career-high 20 points and Anika Craft posted a double-double to lead the Buckeye Valley girls basketball team to a lopsided 67-12 MSL-Ohio win over visiting Wellington Tuesday night in Delaware.

Garrett set the tone for the Barons, who improved to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in league play with the win. The senior hit four three-pointers on her way to 14 first-quarter points … all before the Jaguars cracked the scoring column. BV started the game on a 16-0 run and led 20-2 by the end of the first.

The Barons started the second quarter with another 16-0 run that included five quick points from Craft, who finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in the win. They won the third 11-3 and the fourth 16-2 to smooth out the scoring summary.

Kayla Helms also had a big game for the Barons, finishing with 11 points in the win — all in the second quarter.

Abigail Burkhardt closed with seven of Wellington’s 12 points to lead the Jags, who were playing in their first game of the season.

Delaware Hayes 53, Dublin Scioto 48

Alexis Amabile and Sophie Midura combined to score 20 fourth-quarter points as the Pacers rallied to a league win over the visiting Irish Tuesday night in Delaware.

Down 33-32 at the start of the fourth, Hayes outscored Scioto 21-15 down the stretch to seal the deal.

Amabile, who finished with a game-high 21 points, cashed in on 10 of her 13 free throws in the fourth quarter while Midura hit a pair of threes and made both of her free throws over the course of the final eight minutes of action. Midura finished with 18 points while Chloe Jeffers added 11 in the win.

Karleigh Rothe led the Irish with 14 points while Ashleigh Rothe had 13 in the setback.

Delaware Christian 70, Shekinah Christian 10

Katie Neuhart had a triple-double and Elizabeth Ringley added a double-double to lead the Eagles past the host Flames Tuesday night.

Neuhart collected a career-high 35 points to go with 14 rebounds, 12 steals and five assists to lead DCS, which jumped out to a 35-4 lead by the break.

Ringley had 26 points, also a career-high output, while chipping in 10 steals, four rebounds and four assists.

Westerville North 50, Big Walnut 39

The Golden Eagles led 11-8 after a quarter, but the visiting Warriors outscored them 20-10 in the second to gain some separation on the way to an OCC-Capital Division win Tuesday night in Sunbury.

North won the second half 22-18 to account for the final margin.

Abby Brown led Big Walnut with 10 points while Avery Maxeiner had nine.

Charia Smith finished with a game-high 15 points for the Warriors.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Big Walnut opened league play with a win, rolling past host Westerville North 57-38 Tuesday night in Westerville.

The Golden Eagles, already up 11-9 after the first quarter, outscored the Warriors 17-10 in the second to build a bit of a cushion. The hosts sliced their deficit to three, 35-32 heading into the fourth, but Big Walnut ended the game on a 22-6 run.

Jagger Barnett led BW with 14 points while Garrett Stover added 12 to go with eight rebounds. Caleb Conard was also steady in the win, collecting 11 points and nine boards.

Also: Olentangy Berlin 40, New Albany 38, OT.

Buckeye Valley’s Vivian Leatherman (10) puts up a shot over Wellington’s Abigail Burkhardt (4) during the first half of Tuesday’s MSL-Ohio opener in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/01/web1_bvgirls.jpg Buckeye Valley’s Vivian Leatherman (10) puts up a shot over Wellington’s Abigail Burkhardt (4) during the first half of Tuesday’s MSL-Ohio opener in Delaware. Ben Stroup | The Gazette