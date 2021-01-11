Barons top Jags to open league play

The Buckeye Valley boys basketball team got back to its winning ways Saturday night, knocking off host Wellington 65-49 to open league play.

The Barons (7-1, 1-0 MSL-Ohio) did the bulk of their damage down low as big men Jake Radcliffe and Troy Scowden combined to score more than half their points. Radcliffe, who scored 13 points as part of a 23-10 third-quarter push, finished with a game-high 20.

Scowden, who had six key points as BV closed things out in the fourth, chipped in 17 for the game while Mason Kurtz had nine and Jack Rotondo added eight.

Marcus Stewart had 19 points to lead the Jaguars.

Olentangy Orange 89, DeSales 64

The Pioneers used a huge third quarter to build a cushion on the way to a non-league win over the visiting Stallions Saturday in Lewis Center.

Already up 36-30 at halftime, Orange outscored DeSales 29-13 in the third to all but seal the deal.

Andre Irvin led a group of three double-digit scorers with a game-high 25 points for the Pioneers. Mikey McCollum and Jason Foster were also solid, finishing with 16 and 12 points, respectively.

Obed Achirem led the Stallions with 17 points in the loss.

Danville 55, Delaware Christian 33

The Eagles fell into an early hole and never managed to climb out, falling to the visiting Blue Devils in non-league action Saturday in Delaware.

DCS trailed 18-7 after the first quarter and 25-13 at halftime. Danville won the third 10-8 and the fourth 20-13 to smooth out the scoring summary.

The Blue Devils’ Darren Mickley led all scorers with 15 points while the Eagles got a team-best 11 from Nathan Stewart.

Columbus Academy 54, Big Walnut 52

Jagger Barnett poured in a game-best 17 points and Caleb Conard added 11, but it wasn’t enough to top the balanced Vikings, who rode four double-digit scorers to a non-league win over the Golden Eagles Saturday in Columbus.

Tanner Compton and Jared Kass led Academy with 16 points apiece while Brady Hess and Kevin Reeves added 10 each.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Olentangy Orange hung around through three quarters, but host Marysville pulled away with a 22-13 fourth en route to a 50-34 non-league win on Saturday.

Kayla Delmore led the Pioneers with 11 points while Jordan Sullivan added six and Emma Delmore chipped in five.

Tinley Graves and Kass Lee each had 12 points to pace the Monarchs.

Also: Westerville North 53, Olentangy Berlin 45; DeSales 45, Buckeye Valley 26.

