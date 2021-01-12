Patriots pull away from Golden Bears, 60-46

The Olentangy Liberty boys basketball team was dominant down the stretch, using a 22-9 fourth quarter to turn a one-point lead at the end of three into a solid 60-46 OCC-Central Division win over host Upper Arlington Tuesday night.

The Patriots used a balanced attack to get the job done as Ty Foster led a group of four double-digit scorers with 17 points.

Andrew Wade was close behind with 14 points while Cooper Davis had 11 and Henry Hinkle chipped in 10, seven of which came in the fourth quarter.

Nick Heath, who hit five threes in the loss, led UA with 21 points.

Hartley 53, Buckeye Valley 46

The Barons started fast, but cooled off in the second quarter as the visiting Hawks pulled away for a non-league win Tuesday night in Delaware.

Buckeye Valley led 17-14 after the first quarter, but scored just three points in the second as Hartley took a 22-20 lead into halftime. The Hawks maintained the momentum into the third, outscoring BV 17-11 to take control.

Troy Scowden, who scored eight of the Barons’ 17 first-quarter points, finished with a team-high 19 overall. Owen Osborne was also solid, finishing with 14 points in the setback.

Dejon Donnell had 19 of his own to lead the Hawks.

Thomas Worthington 65, Olentangy 52

The Braves got as close as six points on a Tavian James layin late in the third quarter, but the host Cardinals pulled away down the stretch to notch an OCC-Cardinal Division win Tuesday night.

James, who also made a pair of free throws in the final seconds of the quarter, scored nine points in the third as Olentangy outscored Thomas 16-11 to slice its deficit to 38-30 heading into the final eight minutes of action — a period the Cardinals won 27-23 to smooth out the scoring summary.

Tyrese Hughey led Thomas with 19 points while Jalen Sullinger and Joey Zalewski chipped in 18 and 17, respectively.

Olentangy’s Ethan Smith, who hit six three-pointers, led all scorers with 20 points while James finished with 16.

Westerville North 51, Olentangy Berlin 50

Austin Corley hit a three-pointer at the horn, but his Bears came up a point short as the visiting Warriors escaped with a non-league win Tuesday night in Delaware.

Berlin led 16-11 after a strong first quarter, but North answered with a 22-11 second and 9-5 third to take control late. The Bears won the fourth 18-9, but saw their comeback bid fall just short.

Corley had a game-best 20 points in the loss while Caleb Iheukwu and Camden Ledford had 18 apiece for the Warriors.

Delaware Christian 61, Oakstone Academy 21

James Vasek had a game-high 23 points and Nathan Stewart chipped in 15 as the Eagles rolled to a non-league win Tuesday night in Delaware.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Olentangy outscored visiting Thomas Worthington 18-9 in the second quarter and 15-8 in the third to cruise to a 53-31 OCC-Cardinal Division win Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

Kennedie Doup drilled four three-pointers on the way to a 16-point night to lead the Braves. Dani Beidelman and Jonna Spohn were solid as well, chipping in eight and seven points, respectively.

Jocelyn Ramos-Chears led the Cardinals with six points.

Westerville North 61, Delaware Hayes 56

The Pacers’ Alexis Amabile poured in a game-high 33 points, including six three-pointers, but it wasn’t enough as the host Warriors used a balanced offensive attack to notch a league win Tuesday night in Westerville.

Neither team ever totally controlled things, but, after an even first quarter the Warriors outscored the Pacers by three in the second and three more in the third to build a bit of a cushion heading into the final frame.

Charia Smith was one of four North players to score double figures, closing with a team-best 17 points.

Also: Westerville South 54, Big Walnut 31; Olentangy Liberty 57, Upper Arlington 42.

