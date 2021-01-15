Patriots drop Pioneers, 68-62

It was a total team effort for the Olentangy Liberty boys basketball team as five players scored — all in double figures — on the way to a 68-62 OCC-Central Division win over host Olentangy Orange Friday night in Lewis Center.

The Patriots led most of the way through, but the Pioneers were always within striking distance.

Ty Foster, who finished with a game-best 17 points, scored six straight as Liberty built a four-point lead, 51-47, with 5:07 left in the game.

Jason Foster came up with a three-point play the old-fashioned way to help Orange creep within three points with less than three minutes to play, but the Patriots made more than enough plays — most from the free throw line — down the stretch to hold on for the win. They made eight of their 10 free throws over the course of the final 1:27 to seal the deal.

Cam Barcus and Henry Hinkle backed Foster with 14 points apiece, Andrew Wade added 13 and Cooper Davis finished with 10 in the win.

Andre Irvin had 16 to lead the Pioneers while Foster and Jordan Bethel finished with 14 and 13, respectively.

Buckeye Valley 70, Grandview Heights 49

Troy Scowden poured in a team-best 14 points and Dylan Thompson had 11 in his first game back since quarantine to lead the Barons to an MSL-Ohio win over the host Bobcats Friday night in Grandview.

Buckeye Valley was strong at the start of both halves. The Barons led 16-7 after the first and, after a 15-15 second, outscored the Bobcats 21-10 in the third to put the game out of reach.

Thompson had a team-best three triples, two in the second quarter, while Scowden scored eight of his 14 points in the first quarter.

Other BV standouts included Jack Rotondo, who finished in double figures with 10 points; Owen Osborne, who had nine points; and Mason Kurtz and Jake Radcliffe, who chipped in eight points apiece.

Franklin Heights 43, Delaware Hayes 40, OT

The Pacers led 33-27 heading into the fourth quarter, but struggled to score down the stretch as the visiting Golden Falcons rallied for an OCC-Capital Division win Friday night in Delaware.

Jesse Burris led Hayes through three, hitting four three-pointers on the way to a 16-point performance. He didn’t score the rest of the way, though, as the Pacers were outscored 16-7 in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Jacob Enke backed Burris with six points while Hezekiah Russell had five in the setback.

Thomas Worthington 70, Olentangy Berlin 35

The Bears led 15-14 after the first quarter, but the host Cardinals used a 21-0 run spanning the second and third to take control on the way to an OCC-Cardinal Division win Friday night.

Austin Corley had a game-high 16 points to lead Berlin while Cam Beatty had a team-leading 15 for Thomas.

Big Walnut 59, Canal Winchester 44

Caleb Conard poured in a game-high 21 points and Troy Musser added 10 as the Golden Eagles secured an OCC-Capital Division win over the visiting Indians Friday night in Sunbury.

Garrett Stover was also solid in the win, chipping in nine points. Anthony Milner led Franklin Heights with 15 points in the setback.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Caitlin Splain hit a state record 14 three-point shots on the way to a 45-point night to lead Olentangy Liberty to a 69-43 OCC-Central Division win over visiting Olentangy Orange Friday night in Powell.

That’s right … 14 threes. She hit five as part of a 22-8 opening quarter and, after draining another in the second, hit six more in the third — a quarter the Patriots won 24-15 to all but seal the deal.

Kayla Delmore led Orange with 15 points while Emma Delmore added 12.

Delaware Hayes 61, Franklin Heights 23

Nine different players scored for the Pacers, who cruised to an OCC-Capital Division win over the host Golden Falcons Friday night in Columbus.

Alexis Amabile had a game-high 11 points in the win while Sophie Midura and Chloe Jeffers had 10 apiece for the Pacers, who led 42-9 at halftime.

Olentangy 44, Marysville 37

The Braves used an 8-2 first quarter to build a cushion and maintained it the rest of the way to notch an OCC-Cardinal Division win over the visiting Monarchs Friday night in Lewis Center.

Meg and Jonna Spohn led a balanced Olentangy attack with nine points apiece. Dani Beidelman and Reagan Richeson followed with six points each while Kennedie Doup and Isabelle Walters each chipped in five points in the win.

Olentangy Liberty’s Cam Barcus, right, drives past Olentangy Orange’s Mikey McCollum during the second half of Friday’s OCC-Central showdown in Lewis Center. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/01/web1_barcus.jpg Olentangy Liberty’s Cam Barcus, right, drives past Olentangy Orange’s Mikey McCollum during the second half of Friday’s OCC-Central showdown in Lewis Center. Ben Stroup | The Gazette