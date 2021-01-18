Pacers pull away from Bears, 55-44

Olentangy Berlin’s Courtney Suchan cashed in on a pair of free throws to close the gap to two points early in the fourth quarter, but the visiting Delaware Hayes girls basketball team closed the game on a 16-7 run to polish off a 55-44 non-league win Saturday afternoon in Delaware.

Chloe Jeffers scored on back-t0-back trips to push the lead to six, 45-39 with 4:59 left. After that, Sophie Midura scored off a nice find from Jeffers and Alexis Amabile hit two threes in less than a minute to give the Pacers a commanding 53-39 edge with just more than three minutes to play in the game.

Amabile and Jeffers led all scorers with 19 points apiece. Midura and Porter Barickman were also solid, closing with seven and six points, respectively.

Maddie Goodman, who hit two early threes, led the Bears with 14 points in the setback. Suchan was next with 12, half of which came in the second quarter as Berlin built a 25-23 lead by halftime. Abbie Bell also had a nice game, finishing with nine points.

Olentangy Berlin 49, Olentangy Orange 31

The Bears bounced back from Saturday’s loss to the Pacers with a non-league win over the visiting Pioneers Monday afternoon in Delaware.

Berlin led 14-2 after the first quarter and never looked back. Goodman had a game-high 15 points, Ella Bishop hit three triples on the way to 11 points and Suchan was right behind her with 10.

Ellie Beck had 12 points to pace Orange while Kate Collins had nine points on the strength of three three-pointers.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Olentangy trailed early, down 22-20 after a back-and-fourth opening quarter, but held host Shelby to just 29 points the rest of the way en route to a 61-51 non-league win Monday afternoon in Richland.

The Braves made their move in the second quarter, doubling up the Whippets 16-8 to take control. A strong start to the third made it 45-32 before Shelby closed the quarter on an 8-2 run to make things interesting down the stretch.

Tavian James finished with a team-best 17 points for Olentangy, which picked up its second win in three days to improve to 8-4 on the season. Ethan Smith added 13 and Caleb Gossett chipped in 12.

The win came on the heels of a dominant defensive effort in Saturday’s 49-28 non-league win over host Delaware Hayes.

The Braves, who got 11 points from Smith and 10 from Zack Wieging, used a 12-4 opening quarter to set the tone.

Jack Lowman had a team-leading six points for the Pacers.

Olentangy Liberty 63, Marysville 39

Ty Foster was hot to start Monday’s showdown against the host Monarchs, scoring 12 of his 14 points in the first quarter to give the Patriots an early lead they parlayed into a non-league win.

Cam Barcus, who hit two threes of his own, led Liberty with 16 points in the win. Henry Hinkle added 15 and Andrew Wade chipped in 11.

Evan Brown led the Monarchs with 10 points.

Olentangy Berlin’s Courtney Suchan, left, and Mia Raines trap Delaware Hayes’ Alexis Amabile during the second half of Saturday’s non-league showdown in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/01/web1_amabile.jpg Olentangy Berlin’s Courtney Suchan, left, and Mia Raines trap Delaware Hayes’ Alexis Amabile during the second half of Saturday’s non-league showdown in Delaware.