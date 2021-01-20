James’ big night lifts Braves over Monarchs

Tavian James poured in a game-high 22 points to lead the Olentangy boys basketball team to a 57-44 OCC-Cardinal Division win over visiting Marysville Wednesday night in Lewis Center.

The Braves were solid from the tip, shooting it well from deep en route to a 16-10 lead after the first quarter. The second featured more of the same, as Olentangy opened up a 31-21 lead by the break.

After Marysville failed to slice into its deficit in the third, still trailing by 10, Olentangy won the fourth 12-9 to smooth out the scoring summary.

Zack Wieging backed James with 10 points in the win while Caleb Gossett and Luke Elmore had nine apiece. Elmore’s points came from long range as he hit three of the Braves’ six three-pointers. Olentangy was also steady from the stripe, making nine of its 11 free throws on the way to improving to 5-1 in league play and 9-4 overall.

Not bad for a team that wasn’t even supposed to play when the day began … Marysville was the team with a game scheduled.

The contest only became possible several hours before tipoff, when Olentangy Berlin announced it was postponing all games through January due to COVID-19 safety protocols. Marysville and Olentangy both lost a game against the Bears — the Monarchs were set to play them Wednesday and the Braves were on the schedule for Friday.

So, the two did the smart thing: play each other to make up for it.

Garrett Taylor led the Monarchs in the setback, finishing with 11 points. Ryan Barlow also finished in double figures, closing with 10.

Bexley 57, Buckeye Valley 47

The Barons led by a bucket, 41-38 after three quarters, but the visiting Lions won the fourth 19-6 to close out an MSL-Ohio win Wednesday night in Delaware.

Troy Scowden scored 16 points to lead BV while Owen Osborne, Jack Rotondo and Dylan Thompson had eight apiece.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Olentangy Orange spoiled Delaware Hayes’ Senior Night with a strong showing on the way to a 60-18 dual-meet win Wednesday night in Delaware.

Emily Duval, Lucy Scheibeck, Sara Borton, Brianna Panzica, Josie Nickoloff, Macy Carroll, Aida Walters, Noel Frye, Casey Homorody, Taryn Martin and Talia Mitchell picked up wins to propel the Pioneers.

Kelcey Dew had a win for the Pacers.

BOYS WRESTLING

Newark 41, Olentangy Liberty 40; Olentangy Liberty 36, Bishop Hartley 35.

