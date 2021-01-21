OWU hoops schedules announced

The Ohio Wesleyan women’s basketball team is scheduled to play 8 games against North Coast Athletic Conference rivals during the 2020-21 season.

The Battling Bishops will play home-and-home series against NCAC members Denison, DePauw, Wittenberg and Wooster.

Ohio Wesleyan’s season opens on Thursday, Feb. 4, when the Bishops visit Denison. The return game is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6, in the women’s team’s first game in newly renovated Branch Rickey Arena.

The Bishops head to Springfield to face Wittenberg on Friday, Feb. 12, and host the Tigers on Saturday, Feb. 13.

After a bye week, Ohio Wesleyan returns to action on Friday, Feb. 26, at defending champion DePauw. The Tigers will come to Branch Rickey Arena on Sunday, Feb. 28.

The Bishops visit Wooster on Thursday, March 4, and close out the regular season by hosting the Fighting Scots on Saturday, March 6.

While the schedule consists entirely of NCAC opponents, these will not be considered conference games as the NCAC is not contesting winter sports championships in 2020-21.

It has not yet been determined whether spectators will be allowed at home games. Ohio Wesleyan is working with Delaware County health officials and attendance policies will be posted when available.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

The Ohio Wesleyan men’s basketball team is scheduled to play 10 games against North Coast Athletic Conference rivals during the 2020-21 season.

The Battling Bishops are set for home-and-home series against NCAC members Denison, DePauw, Wabash, Wittenberg, and Wooster.

The Bishops open the season on Thursday, Feb. 4, when DePauw comes to Branch Rickey Arena for the first game in the newly renovated facility. Ohio Wesleyan will travel to DePauw on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Denison visits Branch Rickey Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11, with the Bishops heading to Granville on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Ohio Wesleyan will travel to Springfield to face defending champion Wittenberg on Thursday, Feb. 18, and is set to host the Tigers on Saturday, Feb. 20.

The Bishops visit 2019-20 runner-up Wabash on Thursday, Feb. 25. The Little Giants will come to Branch Rickey Arena on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Wooster comes to Delaware on Thursday March 4, and the Bishops close out the regular season by visiting the Fighting Scots on Saturday, March 6.

Ohio Wesleyan’s Molly Delaney, right, an Olentangy graduate, drives toward the hoop during a game last season at Branch Rickey Arena. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/01/web1_Delaney-Molly.jpg Ohio Wesleyan’s Molly Delaney, right, an Olentangy graduate, drives toward the hoop during a game last season at Branch Rickey Arena. Paul Vernon | Ohio Wesleyan

Gazette Staff

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.

