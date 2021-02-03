Barons pull away from Rams, 53-40

Dylan Thompson hit four threes on the way to a game-best 20 points and Troy Scowden and Owen Osborne finished in double figures as well to lead the Buckeye Valley boys basketball team to a solid 53-40 MSL-Ohio win over visiting Whitehall-Yearling Wednesday night in Delaware.

Down 26-23 at the break, the Barons outscored the Rams 20-9 in the third to take control. Thompson hit three of his four triples in the quarter and scored 13 of his 20 points.

From there, BV sealed the deal with defense, outscoring Whitehall 10-5 in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Scowden finished with 15 points in the win while Osborne added 10. The duo added a combined four more threes, two apiece, while the Barons finished with nine as a team.

Royal Sibley led the Rams with 11 points while Kievon Wiggins had nine in the setback.

Also: Canal Winchester 52, Delaware Hayes 49.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Olentangy Orange won its second thriller in a row, this time getting an and-one from Ellie Beck with 12 seconds left to notch a 51-49 non-league win over host Thomas Worthington Tuesday night.

With her team down one in the final seconds, Beck scored a bucket and was fouled on the play. She hit the ensuing free throw to make it a two-point game before the Pioneers got a stop on the other end to seal the deal.

Orange started fast, jumping out to a 16-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. Thomas answered in a big way, winning the second 17-12 and the third 16-9 to take a late lead, but the Pioneers got it done down the stretch.

Mairin O’Brien had a game-high 17 points in the win, finishing a perfect 8-for-8 from the field. Kayla Delmore added nine points and Maddie Yanka and Beck chipped in six apiece.

Reid Dunbar and Kaniya Boyer finished in double figures for the Cardinals, closing with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Olentangy Liberty 62, Dublin Jerome 56

Up four at halftime, the Patriots used a 25-15 third quarter to take control on the way to a non-league win over the host Celtics Tuesday night in Dublin.

Caitlin Splain finished with a team-best 22 points to lead Liberty, 10 coming in the third. Emma Karagheuzoff added 14 and Jordan Rich finished with 11 for the Patriots.

Amaris Lowery poured in a game-high 24 points for Jerome.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Ohio Wesleyan’s season opener, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight in Granville, has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. The game has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday in Granville.

The Bishops’ home opener, scheduled for Saturday at Branch Rickey Arena, has been pushed back an hour and now is scheduled for a 2 p.m. tip.

There will be no spectators permitted at either game. To watch the games, visit the Ohio Wesleyan athletics streaming portal or the links posted on the Battling Bishop schedule page.

