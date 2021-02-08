Braves pull away from Bears, 49-44

The Olentangy boys basketball team started fast and finished strong en route to a 49-44 OCC-Cardinal Division win over host Olentangy Berlin Monday night in Delaware.

The Braves jumped out to a 19-13 lead after the first quarter, but the Bears responded with 7-3 second to get within two, 22-20, by the break.

Berlin got back to even with a 12-10 third before Olentangy closed things out with a 17-12 fourth.

Tavian James boosted the Braves with a team-best 14 points, 11 of which came from the free throw line. Luke Elmore backed James with eight points while Zack Wieging had six.

Austin Corley finished with a game-high 15 points for the Bears while Jason Inbody chipped in 10.

Buckeye Valley 57, Columbus Academy 43

Dylan Thompson and Troy Scowden poured in 16 points apiece to lead the Barons to a convincing MSL-Ohio win over the host Vikings Saturday night.

Thompson hit four of Buckeye Valley’s six three-pointers while Scowden finished a perfect 4-for-4 at the free throw line, where BV finished 11-for-13 as a team.

The Barons dominated at the defensive end early, outscoring Academy 13-6 in the first quarter and 9-2 in the second. BV then erupted for 22 points in the third to all but seal the deal.

Centerville 61, Olentangy Liberty 51

Gabe Cupps finished with 17 points and Tom House had 14 to lead the Elks to a non-league win over the host Patriots Saturday in Powell.

Liberty won the second quarter 15-11 to take a one-point lead into halftime, but Centerville used a 17-7 third to take control.

Cooper Davis hit four threes on the way to a team-best 14 points for the Patriots while Henry Hinkle added 13 points in the loss.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

It was over almost as quickly as it started as the Delaware Hayes girls basketball team outscored visiting Franklin Heights 25-2 in the first quarter en route to a 64-15 OCC-Capital Division win Monday night in Delaware.

Ten different Pacers scored in the win, including Telijah McCollum, who finished with a game-high 16 points. Chloe Jeffers also finished in double figures, closing with 12 points.

Talayia Shippen had six points to lead the Falcons.

Big Walnut 46, Olentangy Orange 31

The Golden Eagles made 10 of their 11 free throws and hit six three-pointers on the way to a 46-31 non-league win over the host Pioneers Saturday afternoon in Lewis Center.

They played pretty good defense, too, limiting Orange to just three points in the first quarter and none in the fourth as they smoothed out the scoring summary with an 8-0 run in the final quarter.

Abby Brown hit three of the triples on her way to a game-high 13 points. Jordan Walters was also steady in the win, finishing with 12 points.

Emma Delmore led the Pioneers with nine points while Ellie Beck and Reese Miller finished with six apiece in the setback.

Also: Marysville 53, Olentangy 45, OT.

