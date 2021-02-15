Patriots top Raiders as Nossaman wins 400th game

The Olentangy Liberty boys basketball team got better as the game wore on, jumping ahead 13-11 after one before outscoring visiting Reynoldsburg in each of the final three quarters to polish off an impressive 64-55 win Saturday in Powell.

It wasn’t just any win, either, as Patriot head coach Greg Nossaman notched his 400th-career victory and 201st while at Liberty.

Andrew Wade led the charge, pouring in a game-best 20 points in the win. He got plenty of help, too, as Cooper Davis and Henry Hinkle finished with 15 and 14, respectively. The duo combined for both of the team’s three-pointers and finished a perfect 9-for-9 at the charity stripe.

Zaveon Croff had 15 points to lead the Raiders in the setback.

Worthington Kilbourne 58, Big Walnut 47

The Wolves outscored the host Golden Eagles in three of the four quarters, getting double-digit scoring from three different players en route to a league win Saturday in Sunbury.

Ian Schupp led Kilbourne with 16 points while Ayden Parsons and Mitchell Abahazie chipped in 15 and 11, respectively.

Jagger Barnett led BW with 12 points.

Hilliard Davidson 73, Olentangy Orange 67

The Pioneers led 32-29 at halftime, but the host Wildcats outscored them 22-13 in the third to take control on the way to an OCC-Central Division win Saturday in Hilliard.

Andre Irvin and Jason Foster were the offense for Orange, combining for 49 of the team’s 67 points. Irvin had 26 while Foster finished with 23.

Jared Frey led Davidson with 26 points while Jayden Nervis had 19 and Ryan Paris added 18.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delaware Christian’s Katie Neuhart had a nice game Saturday at Northside Christian, pouring in five triples on the way to a 21-point night.

The host Lions limited the rest of the Eagles to a combined three points, though, holding on to notch a 25-24 Mid-Ohio Christian Athletic League win.

