Area swimmers, divers punch tickets to state showcase

Olentangy junior Martina Peroni won a pair of events on the girls’ side and Olentangy Liberty’s Hudson Williams won for the boys to highlight Sunday’s action at the Division I Central District Swimming Championships at Bowling Green State University.

Peroni made the most noise in the 200 individual medley, which she won in a new district-record time of 1:59.06.

She and teammate Cameron Kuriger also finished first and second, respectively, in the 100 butterfly. Peroni touched in 53.99 seconds while Kuriger was less than a second behind in 54.50 seconds.

Williams, meanwhile, punched a ticket to the upcoming state showcase by winning a district championship in the 200 individual medley with a new district-record time of 1:48.34.

Williams also advanced in the 100 breaststroke, closing third in 56.39 seconds. Olentangy Berlin’s Brogan Robinson was right behind him in fourth thanks to a time of 57.49 seconds.

Olentangy’s Max McAlister picked up a top-five showing of his own, closing fourth in the 100 butterfly (50.99 seconds).

Other local standouts who qualified for the state championships, with their district times in parenthesis, include Olentangy’s Anna McGrath in the girls 200 freestyle (1:53.41) and 500 freestyle (5:04.08), Olentangy Berlin’s Staci Nation in the girls 200 IM (2:09.05), Liberty’s Morgan Hofmeister in the girls 200 IM (2:09.86) and 500 freestyle (5:07.88), Orange’s Alexandria Knodel in the girls 500 freestyle (5:09.40), Hayes’ Mackenzie Carter in the girls 50 freestyle (23.90 seconds), Berlin’s Brenna Mowrey in the girls 100 butterfly (58.07 seconds), Hayes’ Conner Green in the boys 200 freestyle (1:42.82) and 500 freestyle (4:43.21), Liberty’s Christian Hosler in the boys 50 freestyle (21.11 seconds) and 100 butterfly (51.45 seconds), the Patriots’ boys 200 (1:25.67) and 400 (3:07.73) freestyle relay teams, Olentangy Orange’s girls 200 medley relay team (1:49.32) and Olentangy Berlin’s girls 200 medley relay team (1:50.25).

Olentangy, Delaware Hayes and Olentangy Berlin also all qualified in the girls 200 freestyle relay with respective district marks of 1:37.96, 1:38.81 and 1:39.56. Olentangy earned a spot in the 400 freestyle relay (3:32.05) as well.

In the 1-meter diving event held Monday at Jefferson Country Club, Liberty freshman Caden Springfield won with a score of 563.65. His teammate, Anthony Sciulli, and Delaware Hayes’ Mark Sulek also qualified for the upcoming state meet, finishing fourth and fifth with respective scores of 501.40 and 450.50.

Finally, Orange’s Augusta Ness advanced to the state meet in the girls’ one-meter diving event, finishing fourth with a score of 393.15.

The D-I girls swimming and diving finals are slated for Friday while the boys will take their turn Saturday at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton. Diving is slated to start at 9 a.m. with swimming finals set to get underway at 4:30 p.m.

