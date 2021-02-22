Orange’s Martin wins 2nd straight state title

For the second straight year, Olentangy Orange senior Taryn Martin is on top of the Ohio high school girls wrestling world.

After a perfect regular season and district tournament, Martin finished the season the same way she started it … with a pin. She closed out her high school career and second straight state title in dominant fashion, pinning Miami East’s Kaylee Griffith in just 33 seconds in the 170-pound championship match of the OHSWCA Girls State Tournament Sunday afternoon at Hilliard Davidson.

It’s a place — the top — Martin has become quite familiar with. After winning a title at least year’s inaugural event, all she’s done is go a perfect 23-0 with 22 pins.

Her Sunday started with a pin against Lutheran West’s Amy Zell — another win that took just 33 seconds. After that, she pinned Marysville’s Olana Chapman in the quarterfinals in just 27 seconds and forced Western Brown’s Abi Miller to the mat in 1:20 in the semis.

Martin was the lone Delaware County standout to win a title, but was far from the only one to have success. Olentangy Berlin’s Maia Crumb had a dominant day of her own. She pinned Hamilton Township’s Olivia Yocum in 57 seconds, Harrison’s Molly Hudler in 1:34 and picked up a 12-5 win over Dayton Chaminade Julienne’s Isabell Carrington before falling to Logan’s Alleana Brown by a slim 7-4 decision in the 160-pound championship match.

Delaware Hayes’ Kelcey Dew also had a nice run. She won each of her first two matches — an 11-5 decision over Marysville’s Mia Oribello and a 16-11 win over Springboro’s Rylee Gust in the championship quarterfinals — before falling to Alliance’s Mallory Chunat via a third-period pin in the semis. She then pinned Lakota West’s Kendra Hiett in 4:56 in the third-place match of the 126-pound division.

Other state placers included Big Walnut’s Cali Lang (fourth at 101 pounds), Hayes’ Meredith Milligan (fourth at 121 pounds), Orange’s Sara Borton (fifth at 111 pounds), Hayes’ Carmen Pape (fifth at 170 pounds), Orange’s Ayla Castin (fifth at 121 pounds), Hayes’ Molly Wells (sixth at 111 pounds) and Orange’s Casey Homorody (sixth at 160 pounds).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eleventh-seeded Delaware Christian fell behind early and never quite could make up the deficit, falling to host and ninth-seeded Madison Christian 38-33 Saturday night in Groveport.

Abby Mckee led the Eagles in scoring with 11 points to go with three steals and a pair of assists. Elizabeth Ringley added 10 points while Katie Neuhart chipped in seven points, eight boards and three assists in the setback.

Madison Christian’s Kiley Wray led all scorers.

Also: Logan 45, Olentangy Berlin 42 (Division I sectional final).

Ben Stroup | The Gazette