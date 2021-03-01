Barons pull away from Vikings, 68-60

The fifth-seeded Buckeye Valley boys basketball team started fast and finished strong en route to a 68-60 Division II sectional final win over 12th-seeded and visiting River Valley Saturday night in Delaware.

Not bad for a team in its first game back from a 10-day quarantine due to Covid-19 concerns.

The Barons showed absolutely no signs of rust early, scoring 23 first-quarter points. Six different players scored for BV in the opening quarter, including Troy Scowden, who had eight of his 16 points right out of the gate.

The Vikings got 11 points from Dylan Johnson as part of a 21-point first.

The Barons pulled away a bit in the second, winning the quarter 12-6 to take a 35-27 lead into halftime, but the Vikings answered with a 16-8 third to get back to even, 43-all heading into the final eight minutes of action.

That’s when Buckeye Valley turned it up a notch, pouring in 25 points in the fourth to seal the deal.

Dylan Thompson, who had 23 points in the win, was especially clutch down the stretch. He scored 12 points in the fourth while Jake Radcliffe, who finished with 14, added nine in the final frame.

Johnson finished with 23 points for the Vikings. Ethan Bell was also solid, closing with 12 points.

Next up, BV will take on fourth-seeded Heath in Wednesday’s district semifinal. Tip is set for 7 p.m. at Heath.

Also: Cardington 72, Delaware Christian 48.

