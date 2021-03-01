Pacers nab top-three showing at sectional

Devin Halliday won a sectional title and Maddox Edwards, Clay Ours and Marshall Klingel nabbed runner-up honors to lead the Delaware Hayes boys wrestling team to a third-place showing at Saturday’s Division I sectional tournament at Watkins Memorial.

Halliday pinned three straight opponents after receiving a first-round bye, saving his most thrilling trick for last as the sophomore forced Watkins Memorial’s Braden Rennie to the mat in overtime to win the 160-pound championship.

Tamas Eder and Cannon Cavazos won their last matches as well. Eder handled Hilliard Bradley’s Caden Ellison 7-3 to finish third at 126 while Cavazos beat Logan’s Colt Brenning 9-1 to finish third at 182.

Wilson Zembo and Brian Beal were the Pacers’ other district qualifiers, finishing fourth at 145 and 220, respectively.

Marysville Sectional

Olentangy Liberty finished second at Saturday’s Division I sectional tournament at Marysville, collecting 240 points — a mark second only to host Marysville’s 247.

Jaxson Rosselli, Lucas Uliano, Jayce Fitzpatrick, Brady Quillen and Dylan Russo led the charge, winning sectional titles to pad the Patriots’ point total.

Rosselli took top honors in the 106-pound division with a dominant 23-8 decision over Westland’s Tyler Jude, Uliano blanked Westland’s Jakob Hurley 4-0 in the 152-pound championship, Fitzpatrick edged Marysville’s Colton Powers 3-1 at 170, Quillen outlasted Lancaster’s Cole Dickerson 5-4 at 182 and Russo pinned Westerville South’s Tyler O’Reilly in 5:14 to take the top spot at 220.

Other Patriot standouts included Adam Gintert (third at 126), Hunter Ford (third at 132), Broc Fitzpatrick (third at 138), Josh Slingsby (third at 195), Charlie Cole (third at 285), Preston Parks (fourth at 113) and Mark Ceddia (fourth at 145).

Newark Sectional

Big Walnut finished fifth with 123 points while Olentangy Berlin closed eighth with 96.5 at Saturday’s Division I sectional tournament at Newark.

Neither team had any sectional champs, but the two combined to get five different wrestlers to championship matches.

Big Walnut was responsible for four of the five as Andrew Parker (113), Vince Giordano (126), Wyatt Lenz (170) and Christian Takatch (195) won each of their first three matches before falling in their respective title tilts.

Caiden Hooks did the same for the Bears, marching all the way to the 160-pound championship match before falling to Dublin Coffman’s Dez Gartrell 16-6.

Other standouts included Berlin’s Kody Goffin (third at 145), Big Walnut’s Lawrence O’Malley (third at 152), the Bears’ Evariste Misseou (third at 182), and Berlin’s J.T. Tompkins (fourth at 195).

Upper Arlington Sectional

Olentangy Orange posted a strong showing at Saturday’s Division I sectional tournament at Upper Arlington, finishing second with 223.5 points.

Keedan Knapp and Geoffrey Kaminski led the Pioneers, winning sectional titles at 160 and 220, respectively.

Orange also picked up runner-up finishes from Ben Tong at 106, Zack Miller at 152, Connor Svantner at 170 and Dylan Dempsey at 182.

Other standouts included Cole Chevalier (third at 285), Dominic Lee (fourth at 113), Logan Butler (fourth at 145) and Connor Garrett (fourth at 195).

Olentangy was also in action, finishing 12th with 43.5 points.

Vaughn Flower led the Braves, closing second at 120. Jackson Moses was also solid, finishing fourth at 132.

Licking Valley Sectional

Ripley Szanati kept his season alive with a runner-up showing while Sam Jones and Will Weinberg finished fourth at 182 and 195, respectively, to lead Buckeye Valley at the Division II sectional tournament over the weekend at Licking Valley.

After receiving first- and second-round byes, Szanati blanked Hebron Lakewood’s Josh Taylor 4-0 and edged Bloom-Carroll’s Canaan Greene 10-7 to punch a ticket to the 145-pound championship match, where he fell to Granville’s Stephen Chang 8-0.

