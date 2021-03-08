Halstead leads locals at state bowling tourney

Delaware Hayes’ Hannah Halstead and Olentangy’s Phoebe Anderson led their respective teams at Friday’s Division I Girls State Bowling Tournament at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, finishing 14th and tied for 65th, respectively.

Halstead got better as the competition wore on. After posting a steady 181 in the first game, the junior rolled a 185 in her second and 191 in her third to secure a top-15 placement with an overall total of 557.

Anderson, meanwhile, rolled a 146 in her opener before posting a 167 and 145 in the second and third games, respectively.

Olentangy, which also got contributions from Savannah Claar and Katie Claar (both with three-game totals of 452 to tie for 70th overall), Alex Oberyszyn (73rd overall with a 440) and Hannah Lamar (79th overall with a 400), finished 14th in regulation with a team total of 2,688.

Hayes, which closed 16th with a combined 2,498, also counted scores from Makayla Pounds (404), Electra Holt (395), Grace McIllwain (259), Lydia Bendele (238) and Madyson Wikoff (220).

Gahanna Lincoln led the 16-team field with a team total of 3,263 in regulation, giving the Lions the top seed heading into the championship round. Once there, they where just as hot, beating Cincinnati Mercy McAuley, Hillsboro and Beavercreek on the way to the 2021 team title.

BOYS BOWLING

Carter Street led Olentangy Liberty as an individual and Marcus Turner paced Olentangy Orange, which was competing as a team, at Saturday’s Division I Boys State Bowling Tournament at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

Street finished 30th overall with games of 184, 181 and 226 while Turner led the Pioneers with games of 231, 170 and 158.

Other Pioneer scorers included Jake Burre (66th with a three-game total of 513), Nick Kicas (73rd with a three-game total of 477), Bobby Drexel (75th with games of 177, 119 and 162) and Jaydon Goldenberg (76th with games of 139, 155 and 158).

Marion Harding led the 16-team field at the end of the qualifying rounds, but fell to Ashland in the championship semifinals. Kettering Fairmount, which was third after regulation, beat Ashland in the finals to take home the team title.

