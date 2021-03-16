Amabile earns All-County POY honors

The 2020-21 All-Delaware County Girls Basketball Teams

Player of the Year – Alexis Amabile (Delaware Hayes)

Coach of the Year – Lou Tiberi (Delaware Hayes)

First Team

Alexis Amabile (Sr.) — Delaware Hayes

Abby Brown (Sr.) — Big Walnut

Caitlin Splain (Sr.) — Olentangy Liberty

Katie Neuhart (Jr.) — Delaware Christian

Chloe Jeffers (Jr.) — Delaware Hayes

Second Team

Jordan Rich (Jr.) – Olentangy Liberty

Avery Maxeiner (Sr.) — Big Walnut

Kennedie Doup (Sr.) — Olentangy

Maddie Goodman (Sr.) — Olentangy Berlin

Paige Garrett (Sr.) — Buckeye Valley

Honorable Mention

DELAWARE HAYES: Myah Byers, Sophia Midura and Porter Barickman; BUCKEYE VALLEY: Anika Craft, Chelsea Edington and Kayla Helms; BIG WALNUT: Jordan Walters, Annie Thomas and Andie Stewart; OLENTANGY: Meg Spohn, Jonna Spohn and Reagan Richeson; OLENTANGY ORANGE: Kayla Delmore, Emma Delmore, Mairin O’ Brien and Reese Miller; OLENTANGY LIBERTY: Gigi Bower and Taylor Redman; OLENTANGY BERLIN: Courtney Suchan and Jenna Boucher; DELAWARE CHRISTIAN: Elizabeth Ringley and Abby McKee.

Delaware Hayes’ Alexis Amabile drives between Olentangy Berlin’s Jenna Boucher, left, and Maddie Goodman during a non-league showdown earlier this season. Amabile, who averaged 19.2 points per game, is the All-Delaware County Girls Basketball Player of the Year while her coach, Lou Tiberi, nabbed Coach of the Year honors. The Pacers finished 15-7 overall, second in the OCC-Capital Division, and eclipsed last year’s win total despite playing fewer games.