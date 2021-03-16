Amabile earns All-County POY honors

The 2020-21 All-Delaware County Girls Basketball Teams
Player of the Year – Alexis Amabile (Delaware Hayes)
Coach of the Year – Lou Tiberi (Delaware Hayes)
First Team
Alexis Amabile (Sr.) — Delaware Hayes
Abby Brown (Sr.) — Big Walnut
Caitlin Splain (Sr.) — Olentangy Liberty
Katie Neuhart (Jr.) — Delaware Christian
Chloe Jeffers (Jr.) — Delaware Hayes
Second Team
Jordan Rich (Jr.) – Olentangy Liberty
Avery Maxeiner (Sr.) — Big Walnut
Kennedie Doup (Sr.) — Olentangy
Maddie Goodman (Sr.) — Olentangy Berlin
Paige Garrett (Sr.) — Buckeye Valley
Honorable Mention
DELAWARE HAYES: Myah Byers, Sophia Midura and Porter Barickman; BUCKEYE VALLEY: Anika Craft, Chelsea Edington and Kayla Helms; BIG WALNUT: Jordan Walters, Annie Thomas and Andie Stewart; OLENTANGY: Meg Spohn, Jonna Spohn and Reagan Richeson; OLENTANGY ORANGE: Kayla Delmore, Emma Delmore, Mairin O’ Brien and Reese Miller; OLENTANGY LIBERTY: Gigi Bower and Taylor Redman; OLENTANGY BERLIN: Courtney Suchan and Jenna Boucher; DELAWARE CHRISTIAN: Elizabeth Ringley and Abby McKee.