Liberty’s Hinkle named All-County POY

The 2020-21 All-Delaware County Boys Basketball Teams

Player of the Year – Henry Hinkle (Olentangy Liberty)

Coach of the Year – Greg Nossaman (Olentangy Liberty)

First Team

Henry Hinkle (Sr.) — Olentangy Liberty

Jason Foster (Sr.) — Olentangy Orange

Troy Scowden (Jr.) — Buckeye Valley

Austin Corley (Sr.) — Olentangy Berlin

Andrew Wade (Sr.) — Olentangy Liberty

Second Team

Tavian James (Sr.) – Olentangy

Jesse Burris (Fr.) — Delaware Hayes

Dylan Thompson (Jr.) — Buckeye Valley

Caleb Conard (Sr.) — Big Walnut

Andre Irvin (Sr.) — Olentangy Orange

Honorable Mention

DELAWARE HAYES: Ryan Smudz, Hezekiah Russell and Jake Lowman; BUCKEYE VALLEY: Owen Osborne, Jake Radcliffe and Jack Rotondo; BIG WALNUT: Jagger Barnett, Troy Musser and Jared Kreager; OLENTANGY: Zach Wieging, Ethan Smith, Luke Elmore and Caleb Gossett; OLENTANGY ORANGE: Elias Lewis and Jordan Bethel; OLENTANGY LIBERTY: Tylar Foster, Cam Barcus, Cooper Davis and Trey Majizadeh; OLENTANGY BERLIN: Derek Goodman, Jason Inbody and Aiden Loeffler; DELAWARE CHRISTIAN: Nathan Stewart, James Vasek and Connor Beck.

Olentangy Liberty guard Henry Hinkle, right, drives toward the hoop during the first half of a Division I regional semifinal against Gahanna Lincoln earlier this month in Westerville. Hinkle, who averaged 14.2 points per game and scored his 1,000th-career point this season, is the All-Delaware County Boys Basketball Player of the Year. His coach, Greg Nossaman, nabbed Coach of the Year honors. Nossaman picked up his 400th-career win while leading the Patriots to their second district championship in the last three seasons.