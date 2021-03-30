Wildcats outlast Patriots, 11-7

The Olentangy Liberty baseball team scored in six of the seven innings, but visiting Westerville South hung some crooked numbers of its own on the way to an 11-7 non-league win Tuesday night in Powell.

The Patriots (3-1), who suffered their first loss of the season, broke the scoring seal when Mason Onate scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Dom Magistrale in the bottom of the first inning.

The Wildcats had an answer, though, tallying five in the third to take the lead for good.

Liberty plated single tallies in the third, fourth, sixth and seventh, and scored twice in the fifth, but it wasn’t enough to catch South, which all but sealed the deal with a four-run seventh.

Onate finished a perfect 3-for-3 in the setback while Magistrale knocked in a team-best two runs.

Luke Dawson was charged with the loss, allowing five runs on four hits in 2.1 innings of work.

Olentangy Orange 10, Gahanna 3

The Pioneers continued their hot start to the season, improving to 3-0 with a 10-3 non-league win over the visiting Lions Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

Orange was busy at the plate, scoring at least one run in five of its six trips. The Pioneers plated one in the first and, after Gahanna took a brief lead with two in the second, they added three in the bottom half to take control for good.

Orange added a run in the third, two more in the fourth and three in the sixth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Josh Laisure led the charge, finishing 2-for-2 with a run and four RBI in the win. Logan Shearer was also solid, closing with a pair of hits, a run and two RBI.

Tommy Robbins, meanwhile, picked up the win on the mound. He allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out four and walking two in his five innings of action.

Jordan Daniels and Garrett Helsel led Gahanna with two hits apiece.

Also: Pickerington Central 10, Olentangy 9.

SOFTBALL

Olentangy Liberty scored four runs in the third inning to break open a 1-1 game and roll to a 6-1 non-league win over host Worthington Kilbourne Tuesday night.

Dani Schoenly finished 2-for-4 with a homer, Ashley Chevalier had three doubles and three RBI and Lindsey Leeds collected a couple hits of her own to lead the Patriots at the plate.

Leeds was solid in the circle as well, allowing a run on three hits while striking out eight and walking three en route to the complete-game win.

Gahanna Lincoln 10, Olentangy Berlin 4

Izzie Wilson and Remy Camp combined for five hits and three RBI, but didn’t get a lot of help from the plate as the Bears fell to the host Lions Tuesday night in Gahanna.

The rest of the Berlin lineup combined for just one hit and one RBI.

After the Bears tied things up with a two-run fifth, the Lions answered with six in the bottom half to break things open.

Also: Lakota West 14, Olentangy 0, 5 inn.

BOYS LACROSSE

Joseph Wiseman and Owen McGee completed hat tricks as Olentangy Liberty scored six of the first seven goals of the second half to erase a 4-3 halftime deficit on the way to a hard-fought 9-8 win over visiting St. Charles Tuesday night in Powell.

Wiseman’s third goal of the game made it 9-5 in the fourth before the hard-charging Cardinals closed the game on a 3-0 run.

BOYS TENNIS

Big Walnut 5, Mount Vernon 0.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Thomas Worthington def. Olentangy Berlin 25-6, 25-14, 25-14.

Olentangy Liberty’s Mason Onate tags out a Westerville South baserunner during Tuesday’s non-league showdown in Powell. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/03/web1_olentangylib3-2.jpg Olentangy Liberty’s Mason Onate tags out a Westerville South baserunner during Tuesday’s non-league showdown in Powell. Ben Stroup | The Gazette