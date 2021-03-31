Pacers edge Vikings in season opener

No experience … no problem.

The Delaware Hayes boys tennis team entered Wednesday’s season opener against visiting River Valley with a new coach and just one player on the roster with varsity experience, and he was on vacation.

It didn’t matter for the young Pacers, though, who picked up a pair of singles wins and split the doubles courts en route to a 3-2 win over the Vikings.

Gabe Fogle, just a sophomore, won the clincher, outlasting River Valley’s Josh Mulvaine in a three-set thriller. He won the first set 6-3 and, after dropping the second 3-6, bounced back to notch a 6-4 win in the third and deciding set.

Hayes’ other singles win came at third singles, where Ben Dabe, another sophomore, beat Zake Klenzman 6-3, 7-6.

Josh Koch and Ryne Higgins also came out on top, teaming up to beat the Vikings’ Wes Stephens and Abbie Burns 6-1, 6-2 at second doubles.

SOFTBALL

Olentangy Berlin’s Payton Caldwell collected a pair of doubles and Allie Burkhart had a pair of hits of her own, but it wasn’t nearly enough to keep pace with visiting New Albany as the Eagles rolled to a 9-1 non-league win Wednesday night in Delaware.

The Eagles only finished with one more hit than the Bears, but made the most of them, scoring three times in the first, again in the fourth, twice in the sixth and three times in the seventh to seal the deal.

Berlin’s run came in the sixth, when Remy Camp scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Ella Erwine.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 18, Central Crossing 3.

BOYS LACROSSE

Olentangy Orange 5, Bishop Watterson 4.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Ohio Wesleyan 14, Denison 13.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Denison 22, Ohio Wesleyan 0.

Delaware Hayes’ Gabe Fogle lines up a return during Wednesday’s non-league showdown against visiting River Valley. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/03/web1_fogle.jpg Delaware Hayes’ Gabe Fogle lines up a return during Wednesday’s non-league showdown against visiting River Valley. Ben Stroup | The Gazette