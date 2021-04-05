Barons roll past Jags in league opener

The Buckeye Valley softball team plated 11 runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back, scoring at least three more in each of the next three innings to roll to a 24-0, five-inning win over visiting Wellington to open league play Monday night in Delaware.

With her team already up 14-0, Lilly Irvine connected on a three-run homer to balloon the Barons’ edge to 17-0 by the end of the second inning. BV added three more runs in the third inning and four in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Irvine finished 2-for-3 with three runs and five RBI. Anika Craft was just as potent at the plate, finishing with a pair of hits, three runs scored and five RBI of her own.

Other Baron standouts included Bri Neville and Alexa Richardson, who had two hits apiece; and Emma Ralph, who had two RBI and scored four times.

Irvine got the complete-game win in the circle, allowing just two hits while striking out 12.

Delaware Hayes 15, Dublin Jerome 5, 5 inn.

The Pacers finished with a flourish, scoring 12 times in their last two trips to plate to rally past the visiting Celtics Monday night in Delaware.

Jerome used a four-run fourth to take a 5-3 lead, but it was short-lived. Hayes responded with seven in fourth before tacking on five in the bottom of the fifth to end things early.

Addy Tope led the way from the leadoff spot, finishing 3-for-4 with four RBI in the win. Lauren Tompkins added two hits and two RBI while Hope Clark, Olivia Nelson and Ashlee Bennet knocked in two runs as well.

Maddie Kiss got the win in the circle, allowing five runs — three earned — on eight hits while striking out three.

Olentangy Berlin 7, Bishop Ready 4

Allie Burkhart had two hits and a game-best four RBI, Izzie Wilson connected on a pair of doubles and scored three times and Payton Caldwell had two hits to lead the Bears to a non-league win over the host Silver Knights Monday night in Columbus.

Ready broke the scoring seal in the bottom of the first inning, but Berlin took the lead for good with three over the course of the next two innings. The Bears added one in the fifth and three in the seventh before the Knights plated three in their last trip to the plate.

Kali Batemen earned the win in the circle, allowing four runs on nine hits while striking out three and walking two in her seven innings of work.

Also: Westerville Central 9, Big Walnut 1; Pickerington Central 16, Olentangy Orange 0, 5 inn.; Upper Arlington 12, Olentangy 0, 5 inn.; Olentangy Liberty 14, Dublin Scioto 2.

BASEBALL

Michael Choe and Noah Tubaugh combined to toss a no-hitter as Buckeye Valley blanked visiting Wellington 15-0 in five innings to open MSL-Ohio play Monday night in Delaware.

Choe worked the first three innings, striking out six, while Tubaugh closed things out with two hitless innings of relief.

Most of the damage came in the first as the Barons scored 10 times to set the tone.

Michael Franckhauser was perfect at the plate, finishing 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBI. Other BV standouts included Jaxson Stried, who collected two hits hits, a run and two RBI; and Mason Kurtz, Gianni Passarelli, Enzo DiRocco and Zach Church, who all scored twice.

Olentangy Liberty 4, Pickerington Central 2

The Patriots plated a pair of runs in each of the first two innings and Anderson Gomez took care of the rest, allowing just two runs on five hits while striking out six to notch a complete-game win Monday night in Powell.

Nolan Fogg led Liberty at the plate, finishing with three hits, two runs and an RBI in the win. Mason Onate was also steady, collecting a pair of hits to go with a run and an RBI.

Also: Marysville 10, Delaware Hayes 0, 6 inn.; Dublin Jerome 12, Big Walnut 0, 5 inn.

BOYS TENNIS

Olentangy Berlin picked up its second straight win to start the season, blanking visiting Hilliard Davidson 5-0 Monday in Delaware.

Berlin winners included Josh McKnight (6-0, 6-1 at first singles), Logan Van Horne (6-0, 6-1 at second singles), Akhil Damarla (6-2, 6-1 at third singles), the duo of Jace Boyce and Kathir Maarikarthykeyan (6-2, 6-1 at first doubles) and Adithya Balachandar and Brody Edgson (6-3, 6-2 at second doubles).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Grace Maddox poured in a team-best four goals, Reagan Richeson had a hat trick and Megan Miller added two goals to lead Olentangy during Monday’s 21-9 loss to Thomas Worthington.

Buckeye Valley's Courtney Beneke scores a run during Monday's league opener against visiting Wellington.