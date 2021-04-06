Pioneers pull away from Braves, 13-3

The Olentangy Orange baseball team caught fire late, plating a combined 11 runs in its final two plate appearances to turn a 2-2 game heading into the bottom of the fourth into a 13-3, five-inning win over visiting Olentangy Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

Cole Cahill got it done from the plate and the mound. He picked up the complete-game win, allowing three runs — two earned — on six hits while striking out five in his five innings of work. He helped himself from the plate, too, finishing a perfect 3-for-3 with an RBI.

Other Orange (5-0) standouts included Caden Konczak, who was 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBI; and Sam Sells, who finished 3-for-3 with two runs and three RBI of his own.

Austin Sizemore led the Braves at the dish, collecting three of their six hits while scoring two of the three runs. Brandon Hire, Tommy Chilicki and Brady Beaumont also had hits for Olentangy (2-3)

Also: St. Charles 2, Big Walnut 0.

SOFTBALL

Ashley Chevalier homered on the first pitch of the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Olentangy Liberty to a walk-off win over visiting Buckeye Valley Tuesday night in Powell.

The blast was the second of the game for Chevalier, who also went deep in the sixth to get her team on the board. She finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBI.

Brooke Aberle was also solid in the win, finishing 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

All of the Patriots’ damage came in the sixth inning and later. Prior to that, it was all BV, which took a 3-0 lead when JoJo Fedoush singled home Nina Peak in the top of the sixth.

Alexa Richardson accounted for the Barons’ other runs, connecting on a two-run homer in the top of the fourth to break the scoring seal.

Lindsey Leeds got the win in the circle, allowing three runs — two earned — on four hits while striking out six and walking three. Liz Hamilton suffered the setback, allowing four runs — three earned — on six hits while striking out 10 and walking just two in seven innings of work.

Olentangy Berlin 8, Worthington Kilbourne 7

Down a run heading into their final at-bat of the game, the Bears strung together four singles and a walk in the bottom of the seventh to rally for a walk-off win over the visiting Wolves Tuesday night in Delaware.

After Payton Caldwell and Sydney Cain collected back-to-back singles to start the inning, Syd Billy singled home Grace Kemper with the tying run. The next batter, Autumn LeFevre, worked a walk before Jocelyn Franz singled home Cain with the winning run.

Remy Camp and Billy had two hits apiece in the win while Kali Batemen picked up the win in the circle. Batemen tossed 3.2 innings of scoreless relief, allowing just two hits and striking out four.

Westerville South 4, Olentangy Orange 3

The Pioneers plated a pair of runs in the third to take a brief 2-0 lead, but the host Wildcats allowed next to nothing the rest of the way en route to a non-league win Tuesday night in Westerville.

Orange collected just two hits in the setback — singles by Alli Rubal and Sofie Terlesky.

Delaware Christian 14, Tree of Life 1

Krista Haskins had a big game, tossing a one-hitter in the circle while helping herself with a double and triple at the plate as the Eagles rolled to a MOCAL win Tuesday night in Delaware.

Emma Rindfuss and Katie Neuhart added two hits apiece in the win as well.

BOYS TENNIS

Big Walnut swept the doubles courts and picked up a key win at third singles to edge visiting Delaware Hayes 3-2 Tuesday night in Sunbury.

Golden Eagle winners included Grant Mudre and Isaiah Lott (6-2, 6-2 at first doubles), Brayden Buchs and Charlie Jaeger (6-0, 6-2 at second doubles) and Jeevan Konduru (7-6, 7-6 at third singles).

The Pacers, meanwhile, got wins from Ryder Kardas (6-4, 6-1 at first singles) and Gabe Fogle (6-0, 6-4 at second singles).

Also: Gahanna Lincoln 4, Olentangy Berlin 1; New Albany 4, Olentangy 1.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Evy Wirth scored five goals, but didn’t get much help on the offensive end as Buckeye Valley fell to host CSG 18-5 Tuesday night in Columbus.

Larrianna Battle finished with five saves in the BV goal.

Worthington Kilbourne 18, Delaware Hayes 5

Olivia James and Julia Hadden combined for nine goals as the Wolves knocked off the Pacers Tuesday night.

Madison Bricker led Hayes with a hat trick while Anna Fenton finished with six saves in goal.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Buckeye Valley 108, Pleasant 29.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Buckeye Valley 98, Pleasant 38.

BOYS LACROSSE

Also: Upper Arlington 17, Olentangy Orange 1; Worthington Kilbourne 16, Delaware Hayes 4; Olentangy Liberty 20, Hilliard Bradley 1; Big Walnut 13, Dublin Scioto 5; Thomas Worthington 10, Olentangy 6; Olentangy Berlin 15, Marysville 3.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Dublin Jerome 3, Olentangy Berlin 0; Olentangy Liberty 3, Olentangy Orange 1; Olentangy 3, Dublin Scioto 0.

Olentangy Orange shortstop Matthew Wolfe fires to first base to try and turn a double play during Tuesday’s non-league showdown against visiting Olentangy. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/04/web1_oo22olen13-2.jpg Olentangy Orange shortstop Matthew Wolfe fires to first base to try and turn a double play during Tuesday’s non-league showdown against visiting Olentangy. Ben Stroup | The Gazette