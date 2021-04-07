Pacers slide past Golden Eagles, 15-4

Kamilla Slayton, Olivia Nelson and Myaih Cloud all homered as the Delaware Hayes softball team used a 17-hit attack to cruise to a 15-4, five-inning win over host Big Walnut Wednesday night in Sunbury.

The Pacers (2-1) spread it around, but the bulk of the damage came from the top of the order as the first five hitters in the lineup finished a combined 15-for-19 with 11 RBI.

Slayton led the charge, finishing a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with four runs scored and four RBI. Cloud, meanwhile, was 3-for-4 with a run and two RBI while Addy Tope and Judea Wilson finished with three hits apiece.

Hayes scored in its first four trips to the plate, tallying three runs in each of the first two innings before plating five in the third and four more in the fourth.

The Golden Eagles (0-4), who scored single runs in each of the first two innings and another two in the bottom of the fifth, just couldn’t keep pace.

Arielle Brown, Abigail Weiss and Janel Hayes finished with BW’s only three hits, all singles, while Cassady Joseph scored a pair of runs in the setback.

Maddie Kiss picked up the win in the circle, allowing four runs, one earned, on three hits while striking out five and walking four.

Buckeye Valley 11, Wellington 0, 5 inn.

Megan Beneke pitched a perfect game, striking out nine over five flawless innings as the Barons blanked the host Jaguars in MSL-Ohio action Wednesday night in Columbus.

Anika Craft had two hits while Beneke and Alexa Richardson knocked in a pair of runs apiece.

Olentangy 8, Bishop Hartley 5

Brynn Kibler and Jaelyn Peterson collected three hits apiece to lead the Braves to their first win of the young season Wednesday night at Hartley.

The Hawks plated two in the bottom of the first to take a brief lead, but Olentangy answered with three in the second to go up for good.

Kibler picked up the complete-game win in the circle, allowing five runs, three earned, on 10 hits while striking out seven and walking three.

Olentangy Berlin 9, Olentangy Orange 5

The Bears scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back on the way to a non-league win over the visiting Pioneers Wednesday in Delaware.

Syd Davis finished 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI in the win. Izzie Wilson also scored a pair of runs to go with two RBI.

Alli Rubal led Orange with three hits, two runs and two RBI in the setback.

Kali Batemen picked up the complete-game win in the circle, allowing five runs, four earned, on six hits while striking out two and walking four.

BASEBALL

Zach Church tossed a no-hitter and got plenty of help from his offense as Buckeye Valley put up 25 runs in the third inning on the way to a 32-0 MSL-Ohio win over host Wellington Wednesday night.

Church struck out five and walked three in his four innings of work.

Mason Kurtz set the tone at the dish, finishing 4-for-4 with two homers, six runs and five RBI from the leadoff spot. Enzo DiRocco collected a team-best six RBI with a home run while Cole Raile, Jaxson Stried and Michael Franckhauser all homered as well.

Olentangy Berlin 13, DeSales 0, 5 inn.

Daniel Gladden tossed a gem Wednesday night, limiting the visiting Stallions to just three hits while striking out four in five scoreless innings of work.

Jacob Moeller sparked the offense with a game-high three RBI while Ryan Horstman and Gladden finished with three hits apiece.

Olentangy Liberty 9, Pickerington North 5

Nolan Fogg had four RBI from the leadoff spot and Mason Onate finished with two hits and two RBI to lead the Patriots to a non-league win over the visiting Panthers Wednesday night in Powell.

Bishop Watterson 8, Delaware Hayes 2

The Pacers scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the second, but the visiting Eagles scored eight unanswered, including three in the fourth, to notch a non-league win Wednesday night.

Devon Pounds had two of his team’s four hits to lead Hayes at the plate.

BOYS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes picked up a pair of singles wins and split the doubles courts en route to a 3-2 win over host Buckeye Valley Wednesday night in Delaware.

Pacer winners included Gabe Fogle (6-0, 6-2 at first singles), Ryder Kardas (6-1, 6-2 at second singles) and the doubles duo of Grant Lamar and Ryne Higgins (6-2, 6-2 at second doubles).

The Barons, meanwhile, got come-from-behind wins from Jarek Tseng (1-6, 6-4, 6-2 at third singles) and Brady Schnell and Jack Rotondo (6-7, 6-2, 6-1 at first doubles).

Also: Big Walnut 4, Westerville Central 1; Olentangy Berlin 4, Upper Arlington 1; Olentangy Liberty 4, Pickerington North 1.

BOYS TRACK

Big Walnut 104, Worthington Kilbourne 30.

VOLLEYBALL

Olentangy Orange 3, Coffman Coffman 0; Olentangy 3, Bishop Watterson 0.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Olentangy Liberty 22, Hilliard Bradley 2.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Wittenberg 5, Ohio Wesleyan 4; Wittenberg 4, Ohio Wesleyan 1

MEN’S LACROSSE

Ohio Wesleyan 16, Wittenberg 6

Delaware Hayes’ Addy Tope slides safely into home during Wednesday’s showdown against host Big Walnut. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/04/web1_hayes6.jpg Delaware Hayes’ Addy Tope slides safely into home during Wednesday’s showdown against host Big Walnut. Ben Stroup | The Gazette