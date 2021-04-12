Braves double up Bears, 6-3

The Olentangy baseball team plated a run in the fourth inning to break a 3-3 tie and added a little insurance with two more in the sixth on the way to a 6-3 win over host Olentangy Berlin to open OCC-Cardinal play Monday night in Delaware.

Vitaly DiBlasi came up with a clutch two-out single to chase home Jace Middleton and break the deadlock before Brady Beaumont scored on an error and Middleton scampered home on a single off the bat of Tommy Chilicki two innings later.

The Braves’ pitching took care of the rest. Middleton got the start and the win, allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits while striking out nine and walking five in four innings of work.

Carter Williamson, meanwhile, tossed three scoreless innings to shut the door on the Bears, won managed just two hits after the third inning.

Chilicki had four hits to lead Olentangy at the plate. He also had a team-best two RBI. Other standouts included Beaumont, who had two hits and scored twice; and Grant Schaffner, who had two hits of his own.

Mitch Herbst led the Bears, finishing 2-for-4 with two RBI in the setback. Daniel Gladden also knocked in a run for Berlin.

Olentangy Liberty 7, Dublin Coffman 3

The Patriots opened league play with a win, plating three runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth to rally past the visiting Shamrocks Monday night in Powell.

Landon Smith finished with a homer and two RBI while Adam Lane closed 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI of his own to lead Liberty at the dish.

Connor Bourn was also solid in the win, finishing with three RBI.

Joe Tootle earned the win on the mound, allowing three runs, none of which were earned, on four hits while striking out five in six innings of action.

Olentangy Orange 14, Hilliard Davidson 0

Logan Shearer homered and Caden Konczak and Cole Cahill finished with three hits apiece to lead the Pioneers to their seventh straight win to start the season Monday night in Hilliard.

Orange scored four times in the top of the first and, after adding another in the second, broke things open with five more in the third.

Cahill, meanwhile, limited the Wildcats to just two hits over five shutout innings of work to collect the win on the mound. He struck out 11 and did’t walk a single batter.

SOFTBALL

Buckeye Valley plated nine runs in the second inning to break things open and nine more in the third to all but seal the deal on the way to a 23-1, five-inning win over visiting Marion Harding Monday night in Delaware.

Alexa Richardson had a day she won’t forget anytime soon, finishing 3-for-3 with three home runs and seven RBI. Other BV standouts included Anika Craft, who finished 4-for-4 with four runs and five RBI; and Nina Peak, who had three hits and five RBI.

Liz Hamilton collected the win in the circle, allowing an unearned run on just one hit while striking out 16 in her five innings of work.

Olentangy Liberty 6, Groveport 5

The Patriots, down 5-2 heading into the fifth inning, plated four runs over the course of their final three at-bats to rally for a win over the host Cruisers Monday in Groveport.

Luci Matteo, who got things going in the seventh with a one-out single, scored what proved to be the game-winning run on a bunt by Lacy Thompson.

Dani Schoenly, who had a homer in the win, Ashley Chevalier and Matteo each finished with two hits while Lindsey Leeds earned the complete-game win in the circle, allowing three runs, five earned, on seven hits while striking out 10 and walking three.

Delaware Hayes 13, Worthington Kilbourne 1, 5 inn.

Lauren Tompkins, Myaih Cloud and Brianna Richey all homered as the Pacers cruised to a league win over the visiting Wolves Monday night in Delaware.

Hayes scored a combined 10 runs in the first two innings to set the tone.

Judaea Wilson and Kamilla Slayton both finished 3-for-3, with Slayton adding a game-high three RBI.

Maddie Kiss picked up the complete-game win, allowing a run on one hit while striking out five and walking one.

Olentangy Berlin 9, DeSales 8

Izzie Wilson finished 4-for-5 with three runs and two RBI and Remy Camp finished 3-for-3 with a run and three RBI to lift the Bears to a non-league win over the visiting Stallions Monday night in Delaware.

Berlin finished with a flourish, scoring two runs in the fourth, two more in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Grace Kemper got the win in the circle, allowing two unearned runs on one hit in 1.2 innings of relief.

Delaware Christian 16, Shekinah Christian 6, 6 inn.

Katie Neuhart hit a home run and knocked in six runs to boost the Eagles on the way to a lopsided win over the host Flames Monday night in Plain City.

Other Eagle standouts included Emma Rindfuss, who finished 3-for-5 with two runs and three RBI; and Olivia Rideout, who was 4-for-5 with four runs and an RBI.

Krista Haskins was the winner in the circle, allowing six runs, four earned, on seven hits while striking out nine and walking one.

Westerville Central 13, Olentangy 1, 5 inn.

The Warhawks broke things open with an eight-run second en route to a 13-1 win over the host Braves Monday night.

Olivia Davidson led Olentangy at the plate, collecting two of the team’s six hits.

Olentangy Berlin’s Bryce Young looks the ball into his glove as Olentangy’s Jace Middleton dives back to first base during Monday’s league opener in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/04/web1_middleton.jpg Olentangy Berlin’s Bryce Young looks the ball into his glove as Olentangy’s Jace Middleton dives back to first base during Monday’s league opener in Delaware. Ben Stroup | The Gazette