Pioneers clip Braves in dual

The Olentangy Orange track and field teams added to their already strong starts to the season, knocking off visiting Olentangy in Monday’s dual meet in Lewis Center.

The Pioneer girls won 77-60.

Standouts included Josephine Davis, who won the 200-meter dash (27.56 seconds); Abby Wells, who picked up first-place points in the 400 (1:03.71); Abby Schroff, who won the 800 (2:28.20); Mairin O’Brien, who took top honors in the 1,600 (5:38.71); Nia Renshaw, who won the 3,200 (13:29.89); Noel Frye, who won the discus (98-02) and shot put (34-06); Taylor Hill, who won the high jump (4-10); and Sara Borton, who won the pole vault (11-06).

They also took top honors in the 4×100 (53.40 seconds), 4×200 (1:54.89) and 4×400 (4:30.56) relays.

The Braves, meanwhile, got wins from Sydney Burrs in the 100-meter dash (13.57 seconds), Emilee Baumann in the 100 hurdles (17.57 seconds), Margaret Guagenti in the 300 hurdles (55.66 seconds), Jaedyn Tucker in the long jump (15-09.25) and their 4×800 relay team (12:16.75).

In boys’ action, Orange won 73-63.

Jemal Burton won the 100 (11.64 seconds), Jake Storrer took top honors in the 200 (24.88 seconds), Peyton Frazier won the 400 (55.77 seconds), Nick Allen won the 3,200 (11:08.18), Jadon Ampadu won the long jump (20-00.50) and Kaleb Cramblett picked up first-place points in the pole vault (12-00).

The Pioneers also won the 4×100 (45.60 seconds) and 4×400 (3:53.74) relays.

Olentangy winners included Landon McElroy in the 110 hurdles (17.80 seconds), Min-Song Kim in the 300 hurdles (45.55 seconds), Taye Gonzalez in the 800 (2:05.69) and 1,600 (4:41.42), Reilly Worthington in the discus (147-09) and shot put (49-02.50) and Matthew Tobias in the high jump (6-00).

The Braves also won the 4×200 (1:38.67) and 4×800 (8:45.26) relays to smooth out the scoring summary.

BOYS LACROSSE

Owen McGee and Ethan Brooks had hat tricks to lead Olentangy Liberty to a convincing 13-6 win over visiting Hilliard Davidson Monday night in Powell.

The Wildcats scored late in the first quarter to make it a 2-2 game, but the Patriots netted three of the next four — two from Brooks and another from Drew Kern — to take a 5-3 lead they parlayed into a 7-4 halftime edge.

Liberty outscored Davidson 6-2 in the second half to cement the outcome.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Big Walnut 16, Westerville North 4.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/04/web1_delgazette-1.jpg