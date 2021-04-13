Barons roll past Pacers, 16-3

The Buckeye Valley baseball team set the tone with a combined eight runs in the first two innings and broke things open with seven more in the fourth on the way to a 16-3, five-inning win over host Delaware Hayes Tuesday night.

With the Barons (8-1) already up 2-0, Jaxson Stried cleared the bases with a two-out double to balloon the lead to 5-0.

In the second, Owen Osborne, Cole Raile and Enzo DiRocco strung together three straight RBI hits, Raile’s a triple to deep centerfield, to give BV firm control of things.

The Pacers (2-5) got three back in the home half of the third — Austin Dowell chased Devon Pounds home with a sacrifice fly and Drew Williams doubled to score Brennan Green and Nick Wildman — but the momentum didn’t stay in their dugout long as the Barons erupted for the seven in the fourth to all but seal the deal.

Raile and DiRocco led Buckeye Valley at the plate, each finishing with three hits. Raile was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBI while DiRocco finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three knocked in.

Stried was also steady at the dish, finishing 2-for-3 with four RBI in the win.

Williams, one of six different Pacers with one hit, had a team-best two RBI while Dowell accounted for their other run with his sac fly.

Michael Franckhauser got the start for BV, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out one and walking one in 2.1 innings of action. Stried, meanwhile, polished off the win with 2.2 innings of scoreless relief.

Bryden Decaminada suffered the setback on the mound for Hayes, allowing eight runs, four earned, on six hits while striking out one and walking two in 1.1 innings of work.

Olentangy Berlin 9, Bishop Watterson 8

Parker McDaniels played the role of hero, connecting on a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh to score Ryan Horstman and lift the Bears to a thrilling walk-off win over the visiting Eagles Tuesday night in Delaware.

Horstman started the rally with a one-out walk and, after a fly out, Mitch Herbst worked a walk and Mac Moore was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

McDaniels took care of the rest. He finished 3-for-5 at the plate with two RBI. Jake Kinkead also had three hits for Berlin.

Also: Olentangy Orange 10, Dublin Jerome 5.

SOFTBALL

Big Walnut scored two runs in the seventh to turn a one-run deficit into a 5-4 non-league win over host Olentangy Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

Arielle Brown led off the top of the seventh with a double and, after a sacrifice bunt by Cassady Joseph moved her to third, she scored the game-tying run on a groundout by Abigail Weiss.

Two batters later, Jordan Walters singled home Abigail Clawson with what proved to be the game-winning run.

The Braves got their first two on in the bottom of the seventh — Alex Newsome walked and Caleiga Peterson reached on an error — but Weiss worked around the trouble to help the Golden Eagles (1-7) hold on for their first win of the season.

Weiss had a game-best three RBI at the plate while picking up the complete-game win in the circle. She allowed four runs, three earned, on 10 hits while striking out one and walking five.

Olivia Davidson, Jaelyn Peterson and Newsom each had a pair of hits to boost the Braves (3-7).

Olentangy Berlin 5, Westerville South 3

Izzie Wilson smacked a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to break a 3-3 tie and lift the host Bears to a walk-off win over the visiting Wildcats Tuesday in Delaware.

Wilson finished 2-for-4 with a run and two RBI. Syd Davis also had a pair of hits while Ella Erwine finished with two RBI in the win.

Delaware Hayes 11, Westerville North 1, 5 inn.

The Pacers scored at least one run in all five trips to the plate, cruising to a win over the visiting Warriors Tuesday night in Delaware.

Olivia Nelson was 3-for-3 with a homer and three runs scored. Lauren Tompkins was also steady at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Maddie Kiss allowed an unearned run on three hits while striking out five en route to earning the win in the circle.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Ashleigh Roth poured in a game-best seven goals and Abby Schwab had four of her own to lead Dublin Scioto to a 23-1 win over host Delaware Hayes Tuesday night.

Lily Tope had the Pacers’ lone goal while Madison Bricker was credited with the assist.

Gabrielle Wackerly and Anna Fenton split time in the Hayes goal, finishing with six saves apiece.

Wellington 13, Buckeye Valley 12

Evy Wirth scored a game-high nine goals, but the Barons fell a goal short Tuesday night against the visiting Jaguars.

Morgan Schuttinger, Rylie Luikart and Montana McElhaney also scored while BV keeper Larrianna Battle finished with 13 saves in goal.

Also: Hilliard Darby 18, Olentangy Berlin 9.

BOYS LACROSSE

Delaware Hayes 13, Dublin Scioto 4; Olentangy Berlin 10, Hilliard Darby 6; Olentangy Orange 15, Hilliard Bradley 3; Westerville North 10, Big Walnut 7; Dublin Jerome 17, Olentangy 3.

BOYS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes’ Gabe Fogle continued his strong start to the season, picking up a win at second singles, but host Worthington Kilbourne won on each of the other four courts to notch a 4-1 league win Tuesday night.

Fogle topped the Wolves’ Tanner Hauptman 6-2, 6-4.

Also: Big Walnut 5, Franklin Heights 0; Olentangy Liberty 4, Dublin Coffman 1.

BOYS TRACK

Olentangy Liberty 91, Dublin Jerome 46.

GIRLS TRACK

Olentangy Liberty 108, Dublin Jerome 28.

Buckeye Valley’s Michael Franckhauser fires a pitch toward home plate during Tuesday’s non-league showdown against host Delaware Hayes. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/04/web1_bv2-2.jpg Buckeye Valley’s Michael Franckhauser fires a pitch toward home plate during Tuesday’s non-league showdown against host Delaware Hayes.