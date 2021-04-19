Pacers edge Barons in dual meet

The Delaware Hayes track and field teams put together a pair of steady showings to start the week, knocking off visiting Buckeye Valley in Monday’s non-league dual.

The Pacer girls won 71-66, dominating in the field events. Winners included Gabby Anderson in the shot put (34-05) and discus (94-08), Danica Davelli in the high jump (4-08), Kelsie Keeder in the pole vault (8-0), Hannah Halstead in the long jump and Brynn McGrail in the 1,600 (5:42.5).

Hayes also won the 4×100 relay as Halstead, McKenzie Hayes, Madi Diaz and Taylor Brown teamed up to nab first-place points with an effort of 52.1 seconds.

Baron winners, meanwhile, included Alexis Chang in the 200-meter dash (27.8 seconds), 100 hurdles (16.7 seconds) and 300 hurdles (50.7 seconds), Grace Daily in the 100-meter run (13.1 seconds), Jia Radloff in the 400 (1:07), Ashley Beatty in the 800 (2:32.6) and Chloe Dawson in the 3,200 (11:30.7).

BV also won the 4×200 (1:52.4), 4×400 (4:20.1) and 4×800 (10:19.3) relays.

In boys’ action, the Pacers knocked off the Barons 79-58 thanks to another strong showing in the field. Orion Ward won the long jump (22-01) and high jump (5-08), Tyler Zembo took top honors in the pole vault (10-0), Ben Chesnes won the discus (113-04) and Andon Wheeler secured first-place points in the shot put (37-04.5). Ward also won both hurdle events, finishing the 110 in 16.3 seconds and the 300 in 41.9 seconds.

Other Hayes winners included Logan Hummel in the 100 (11.7 seconds), Blake Frisch in the 800 (2:05) and Luke Todt in the 1,600 (4:57.1).

The Barons got individual wins from Lucas Osborne in the 200 (24.4 seconds), Philip Haney in the 400 (56.2 seconds) and Liam George in the 3,200 (10:55). They also won the 4×100 (46.9 seconds), 4×200 (1:39.2), 4×400 (3:44.5) and 4×800 (9:32) relays to smooth out the scoring summary.

BASEBALL

Buckeye Valley won its ninth-straight game Monday, rolling past host Bexley 19-5.

Mason Kurtz led the Barons from the plate, finishing with three hits, two of which were triples, to go with three runs scored and four knocked in.

Cole Raile, who also tripled, had three RBI while Fletcher Holquist and Michael Franckhauser scored three runs apiece.

Michael Choe earned the win on the mound, allowing three runs, one earned, on five hits while striking out four and walking two in four innings of work.

Big Walnut 3, Westerville South 0

Drew Beckner and Ethan Benjamin combined to toss a shutout as the Golden Eagles knocked off the host Wildcats Monday night in Westerville.

Beckner got the start, allowing just two hits while striking out six and walking two in four innings of work. Benjamin, meanwhile, tossed three innings of four-hit ball to seal the deal.

Beckner and Drew Gaskins paced BW at the plate, finishing with a pair of hits apiece.

Westerville North 7, Delaware Hayes 6

The Pacers scored three runs in the second and two more in the third to take control early, but the visiting Warriors used a four-run fourth to go up for good on the way to a league win Monday night in Delaware.

Devon Pounds and Drew Williams had two hits apiece for Hayes. They also both knocked in a run.

Thomas Worthington 5, Olentangy 4

The Braves got the tying run to second with one out in the seventh, but couldn’t get him home as the visiting Cardinals hung on for a league win Monday night in Lewis Center.

Tommy Chilicki, who led off the seventh with a single, had three hits in the setback. Brandon Hire was also solid for Olentangy, closing with a pair of hits while scoring twice.

Hilliard Darby 2, Olentangy Berlin 0

The host Panthers plated a run in the fourth and another in the second on the way to a league win over the visiting Bears Monday night in Hilliard.

Nate Burdick and Matt Spencer knocked in the Darby runs while Jake Kinkead led the Bears with a double.

Upper Arlington 6, Olentangy Liberty 4

The Patriots broke the scoring seal with a run in the bottom of the first, but the visiting Golden Bears plated the next six to take control on the way to a league win Monday night in Powell.

Mason Onate led Liberty at the dish, finishing with two hits while scoring a run in the setback.

Olentangy Orange 7, Dublin Coffman 1

Trailing 1-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth, the Pioneers plated seven runs the rest of the way to roll to a league win over the visiting Shamrocks Monday in Lewis Center.

Austin Knupp led Orange with a pair of hits while Matthew Wolfe and Sam Sells knocked in two runs each.

Jacob Tabor got the win on the mound, striking out five and walking four in five hitless innings of relief.

SOFTBALL

Buckeye Valley finished with a flourish, plating a combined seven runs in the last three innings to pull away from host Bexley for a 9-1 MSL-Ohio win Monday night.

Anika Craft, Whitney Stuart and JoJo Fedoush finished with three hits apiece while Emma Ralph closed with a game-high two RBI in the win.

Lilly Irvine picked up the win in the circle, striking out 12 in seven innings of one-hit ball.

Delaware Hayes 12, Canal Winchester 3

The Pacers took care of business Monday night in Canal Winchester, rolling to a league win over the Indians thanks to another strong offensive showing.

Lauren Tompkins, Judaea Wilson, Kamilla Slayton and Brianna Richey each finished with three hits. Slayton and Richey homered, Tompkins collected a game-high five RBI and Wilson had three doubles and scored four times.

Maddie Kiss took care of the rest, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking two en route to the complete-game win.

Olentangy 14, Thomas Worthington 4, 6 inn.

Brynn Kibler had four hits and Olivia Davidson, one of six Braves with two knocks, homered to lead their team to a convincing league win over the host Cardinals Monday night in Worthington.

Jaelyn Peterson was the winner in the circle, allowing just two hits while striking out six in four scoreless innings of relief.

Big Walnut 13, Dublin Scioto 3, 5 inn.

The Golden Eagles scored seven runs in their first three trips to the plate, including five in the second on the way to a lopsided league win over the host Irish Monday night in Dublin.

Abigail Weiss had a team-best four RBI in the win while Arielle Brown scored four runs while knocking in another. Audrey Justice was also solid in the win, finishing a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate.

Weiss earned the complete-game win in the circle, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out five and walking two.

Also: Dublin Coffman 14, Olentangy Orange 12; Upper Arlington 6, Olentangy Liberty 3.

BOYS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes picked up wins on a pair of singles courts and one of the two doubles courts to slip past visiting Marysville 3-2 Monday night.

Pacer winners included Gabe Fogle (6-3, 6-0 at first singles), Ryder Kardas (6-2, 6-1 at second singles) and the duo of Josh Koch and Grant Lamar (6-2, 6-0 at second doubles).

Also: Olentangy Berlin 5, Worthington Christian 0.

Delaware’s Sawyer Sand and Buckeye Valley’s Samuel Jones compete in the first leg of the 4×200 relay during Monday’s dual meet at Hayes. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/04/web1_sands-2.jpg Delaware’s Sawyer Sand and Buckeye Valley’s Samuel Jones compete in the first leg of the 4×200 relay during Monday’s dual meet at Hayes. Ben Stroup | The Gazette